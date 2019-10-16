BILLINGS — Great Falls High, fresh off giving top-ranked Billings West a scare, travels to Billings to take on Billings Skyview Thursday at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Bison (1-5, 1-3 Eastern AA) picked off two Josh Erbacher passes and recovered two fumbles last Friday, but fell to the Golden Bears 14-7.
The Falcons lost to Billings Senior, 24-6, last week. Skyview (0-6, 0-4) had gone nearly 20 quarters without a touchdown before Josh Macy hauled in a 79-yard scoring pass from Dillon Goodell.
Also on Thursday, Billings Senior travels to Great Falls to take on the CMR Rustlers. The game is also set for a 7 p.m. start.
The Broncs (3-4, 3-2) are looking to win their second consecutive game following last Friday’s win over Skyview. It’s the final game of the regular season for Senior, which has a bye next weekend.
CMR (2-4, 2-2) is coming off its bye week. The Rustlers lost 48-14 to Bozeman on Oct. 4.
