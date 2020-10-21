BILLINGS — Billings Skyview and Great Falls High will be trying to earn a home playoff berth — in separate games — as the Class AA regular-season football schedule comes to a close this week.

Skyview (2-4) will play host to Belgrade (0-4) Thursday night at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

A Skyview victory would put pressure on Great Falls to win its crosstown game with Great Falls CMR on Friday. The Bison are 2-3, and a win over the Rustlers (2-4) would give Great Falls the No. 4 seed in the Eastern AA. Should the Rustlers beat the Bison, Skyview would clinch the fourth seed, provided the Falcons defeat Belgrade.

A Skyview loss Thursday would leave the door open for Great Falls or CMR to claim the No. 4 seed.

The top six teams in the Eastern and Western divisions advance to the postseason. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds receive first-round byes, while the No. 3 seed hosts the No. 6 seed and the No. 4 seed hosts the No. 5 seed in next weekend’s first round.

Billings West, Bozeman and Billings Senior have locked up the top three spots, though the specific order is to be decided yet, as well. That leaves Skyview, Great Falls and CMR to jostle for the remaining three. Bozeman Gallatin and Belgrade have been eliminated from postseason contention.

Teams play within their own divisions in the first round of the playoffs.

