BILLINGS — Billings Skyview linebacker Jackson Willems gave a verbal commitment Friday to play football for Dickinson (North Dakota) State University.
Willems made the announcement via his Twitter account. He was named to the Class AA all-state team this season at tight end and inside linebacker.
Super excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Dickinson State University! Huge thanks to my parents, coaches, and everyone who made this possible! Can’t wait to get started! Go Blue Hawks! pic.twitter.com/BZSUCkuq5t— Jackson Willems (@WillemsJackson) December 11, 2020
Willems, who is listed on the Falcons’ roster at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, led the team with 50 solo tackles and 109 total tackles. He had seven tackles for loss, including two sacks, picked off one pass and caused two fumbles.
He also made six receptions for 100 yards and three touchdowns.
The Blue Hawks won the North Star Athletic Association title this fall, going 9-0.
