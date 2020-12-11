BILLINGS — Billings Skyview linebacker Jackson Willems gave a verbal commitment Friday to play football for Dickinson (North Dakota) State University.

Willems made the announcement via his Twitter account. He was named to the Class AA all-state team this season at tight end and inside linebacker.

Willems, who is listed on the Falcons’ roster at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, led the team with 50 solo tackles and 109 total tackles. He had seven tackles for loss, including two sacks, picked off one pass and caused two fumbles.

He also made six receptions for 100 yards and three touchdowns.

The Blue Hawks won the North Star Athletic Association title this fall, going 9-0.

