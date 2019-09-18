BILLINGS — Bozeman brings the top rushing attack in Class AA to Billings when the Hawks and Billings Skyview tangle Thursday night at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium.
Kickoff is schedule for 7 p.m. The Hawks are 2-1 and the Falcons are 0-3.
Asher Croy, who transferred from Huntley Project, has rushed 78 times for 416 yards to lead the Hawks. Croy averages 5.3 yards per carry and has rushed for three touchdowns. Bozeman quarterback Jake D’Agostino has 286 yards on 35 carries — an average of 8.2 yards per rush — and has scored twice. He’s also thrown for 446 yards and four scores.
Overall, Bozeman has gained 728 yards on the ground. Butte is second with 712 yards.
Bozeman is coming off a 34-19 win over Billings Senior. Billings Skyview lost last week 40-3 to Billings West.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.