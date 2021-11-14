BILLINGS — Isabel Schauber of Billings Skyview has signed to play women's soccer for Colorado Mesa University.
The Mavericks are an NCAA Division II school that competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
This past year as a senior, Schauber was an all-state selection for the Falcons. She had 12 goals and 14 assists in her career.
In 2019, Schauber was all-conference honorable mention. She suffered an ACL injury her junior year.
