BILLINGS — It’s supposed to be a pleasant evening Friday night in Bozeman. The temperature should be in the 50s around sunset, with clear skies to boot. The question is: Will the stars come out to play?
Bozeman coach Levi Wesche and Billings West coach Rob Stanton hope so. Their respective football teams, No. 4 and No. 2 in the latest 406mtsports.com rankings, kick it off at 7 p.m. at Van Winkle Stadium in the final game of the regular season.
At stake is the Eastern AA title, as well as a number of intangibles, like confidence and momentum heading into the playoffs.
“You train all summer, you work really hard in the weight room to test yourself during the season and in your sport, to prove yourself that you’re one of the best,” Wesche said. “This is one of those games where you actually have the opportunity to do that.”
Stanton’s Golden Bears, the defending Class AA champion, are on an 18-game winning streak. West is 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the Eastern AA, while Bozeman enters 6-1, 6-0.
“We reminded our guys, guys who really like this stuff, this is for you,” Stanton said. “You wish you had another one right after it, just because it’s a competitive and rewarding game for both teams.”
About those stars? There are plenty on both teams.
To name just a few, you could start with Hawks defensive end Kenneth Eiden, who is also playing on offense full-time for the first time this season. At 6-foot and 235 pounds, Eiden is a handful for any offensive line. He had a Bozeman school record 21 sacks last season as a sophomore and he leads Class AA with nine this year.
Stanton called Eiden the best player in the state.
There’s also former Huntley Project Red Devil and current Hawk Asher Croy, who leads AA with 1,145 rushing yards. On the West side of things, quarterback Josh Erbacher has thrown for 1,825 yards and 17 touchdowns against two interceptions, and an increasingly healthy Demarcus Carr, who set the school career rushing record earlier this season, is averaging 6.2 yards per game. While Connor Ryan has caught 27 passes for 748 yards and seven scores, Wesche said Ryan is an even bigger factor on the defensive side of the ball, where the Bears defensive back “is a beast.”
The bottom line is the game is a fitting regular-season finale. As the coaches said, this should be one of those fun games that don’t come around often enough.
“With our film review that we had on Saturday you could tell, without us prepping the kids, that they knew that this was kind of a big thing,” Stanton said. “There was just a little bit more step in their walk, if you will, and more focus than normal. Obviously, you want that all the time. But we can’t lie to the kids and say this is just another game, because it’s not.”
Billings Skyview (0-7) at Belgrade (0-7), 7 p.m.: These are the last remaining winless teams in Class AA, so someone is going home happy. Skyview hasn’t won in 18 tries, covering parts of the last three seasons, while the Panthers are searching for their first AA victory since moving up a classification this school year.
Glendive (3-4, 3-4 Eastern A) at No. 4 Laurel (6-1, 6-1), 7 p.m.: The Locomotives look to end the regular season with their sixth straight win, keep pace with Eastern A leader Miles City and stay ahead of Billings Central in the conference standings. The Red Devils have earned two straight wins after losing their first four on-field games (their third win was by forfeit over Livingston).
No. 3 Red Lodge (7-0, 5-0 Eastern B) at Shepherd (4-3, 4-1), 7 p.m.: Not only are the Rams trying to finish the season undefeated, they need a win to clinch the Eastern B title. The Mustangs have won three straight games and four of five since their only conference loss at Huntley Project on Sept. 13.
Colstrip (3-4, 2-3 Eastern B) at Baker (3-4, 2-3), 7 p.m.: The Eastern B sends four teams to the state playoffs. Red Lodge, Shepherd and Project have locked up the top three seeds, while Poplar (0-6 in conference) and Roundup (1-4) have been eliminated. Colstrip and Baker are the only other two teams in the conference, making the stakes of their game clear: the winner will reach state, and the loser’s season will end.
No. 1 Big Sandy (7-0, 4-0 6-Man North) at No. 4 Power-Dutton-Brady (6-0, 3-0): This is the week’s only matchup between undefeated teams, and it will determine who gets the North’s top state seed. Big Sandy has outscored teams 404-66 this season, including 360-38 since its 44-28 win over now-No. 2 Jordan to begin the season. Power-Dutton-Brady has a 308-105 point differential.
No. 2 Jordan (7-1, 5-0 6-Man East) at No. 7 Westby-Grenora (6-2, 4-1): Jordan can clinch the East with a win Friday. Since their season-opening loss to Big Sandy, the Mustangs have rolled past four of their opponents and earned close victories over No. 6 Richey-Lambert and No. 5 Wibaux (they beat Bainville by forfeit last week). Westby-Grenora has an almost identical resume, with a 60-14 loss to Big Sandy on Sept. 13 and a 52-42 win over Wibaux last week. The Thunder have been dominant in their other five wins and lost 36-32 at Richey-Lambert three weeks ago.
