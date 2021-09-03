BILLINGS — An 18-point fourth quarter by second-ranked Billings West turned a game that was in doubt into a no-doubter.
Still, the Golden Bears’ 28-0 nonconference Class AA football win over Helena Capital Friday night at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium found the victors feeling not entirely comfortable, nor the defeated entirely vanquished.
“We struggled, and sometimes we weren’t very good,” said West coach Rob Stanton, who also tipped his cap to the Bruins’ efforts. “Actually, we were really bad. But we had some plays at the end.”
Spencer Berger kicked a 23-yard field goal, Michael DeLeon scored on a 28-yard run, and Taco Dowler returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown in the game’s final 10 ½ minutes that spun a 10-0 West lead into the 28-point victory.
Dowler also caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from Isaiah Claunch — on fourth-and-11 — late in the first half and Berger was good from 26 yards in the third quarter to give West (1-1) a two-score cushion.
Tired of punting (I presume) Bears go for it on 4th and 11. Claunch lofts a pass to Taco Dowler for a 43-yard score. Spencer Berger kick makes it 7-0 West with 3:57 left in first half. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/ZXhsqZtVnL— Mike Scherting (@GazSportsSchert) September 4, 2021
Even though West led 10-0 at that point, it certainly seemed like it could have been the other way around based on how the Bruins’ defensive line harassed Claunch most of the game.
Claunch did complete 12 of 19 passes for 157 yards, but he was sacked four times, twice by Talon Marsh. In all, Capital’s defense had 10 tackles for loss.
“The score certainly doesn’t speak to the closeness of the game,” Capital coach Kyle Mihelish said. “I thought defensively we were pretty solid.”
Capital’s best shot to get on the scoreboard came on its first possession of the second half. Just after Berger’s first field goal, quarterback Joey Michelotti and receiver Tom Carter hooked up on a 63-yard pass play that got the ball down to the West 15-yard line.
Linebacker Luke Tallman busted in on the very next play to sack Michelotti for a 10-yard loss, and after an incompletion, the Bears defensive back Max Kimball batted away a pass at the goal line that was headed right into the hands of a Bruins receiver Eric Cockhill.
After Capital strikes for a 63-yard pass to get deep in West territory, Luke Tallman comes up with a sack and Max Kimball makes this play on 3rd down. Capital comes up empty. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/duPTffMTwl— Mike Scherting (@GazSportsSchert) September 4, 2021
Capital couldn’t convert on fourth down and the Bruins (1-1) never really threatened again.
“Luke making that sack just bumped up the energy, kind of like, ‘let’s go,’ “ Kimball said of the defensive stand. “It kind of showed our toughness. I think we needed that kind of adversity to show what we can do. Not to prove to the state, not to anybody else, but to ourselves.”
Because Capital mostly stifled the Bears’ passing game, DeLeon shouldered most of the offensive load for West in the second half. He finished with 184 rushing yards on 28 carries. Capital was held to 170 total yards, with Dylan Graham gaining a team-high 25 yards on the ground. Michelotti and Hudsen Grovom combined for 124 passing yards for the Bruins.
West punted five times while Capital punted eight times.
“I’m proud of our kids, I mean, I think we’re going to be able to compete with anybody in the state,” Mihelish said, noting the Bruins’ win over Bozeman last week as Class AA moves to conference play next weekend. “We’re good enough to play with anybody.”
Prior to the game, the West players lined up at their 12-yard line for the national anthem to honor teammate Tommy Lindsay. Lindsay was killed in a February car crash, along with Kylie Larsen and Conner Devere, and his No. 12 jersey is retired for this season. West lineman Zac Malcolm was also injured in the crash.
“That’s one way we can remember Tommy, to be on the 12, and we’ll do that for the rest of the year,” Stanton said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.