BILLINGS — The body language of Billings West coach Rob Stanton — hands on hips at times, arms crossed at other times — was a sign things weren’t going all that smoothly at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium Friday night for his top-ranked Golden Bears.
The scoreboard was a sign, too, as the Bears were held in check by Great Falls CMR through a scoreless quarter and a half.
But Taco Dowler caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception for another score in a span of 2 ½ minutes at the end of the first half, and Demarcus Carr rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown as West earned a 38-7 homecoming victory over CMR to head into its bye week 4-0.
Overall, West scored 31 of its points in a span of about 12 minutes covering the second and third quarters.
“I thought (CMR) outplayed us the first half,” said Stanton, who was also chagrined by seven West penalties. “That’s one thing I’ve wanted to deal with is a little adversity, and our kids dealt with it better midway through that second quarter. Taco Dowler made some plays and picked us up, but CMR came out and they played harder than us.”
After Dowler turned a Josh Erbacher pass into a 29-yard touchdown with 2:49 left in the first half, CMR marched down the field for the tying touchdown on a Logan Richard 10-yard run.
The Bears responded right back, turning what was a muddling first half into a shootout, when Erbacher threw 28 yards to Zack Tallman for a 14-0 lead. Moments later Dowler picked off CMR quarterback Corn Logan and returned it 48 yards, sending West into the locker room up 21-7 at the half.
Though CMR (1-3) had success moving the ball after that, the Bears’ defense didn’t break again. The Bears have given up just 23 points this season.
“We definitely saw this team can move the ball and that we better play some better defense,” West defensive lineman Andruw Brester said about the Rustlers. “We found it, though, toward the end of the game so we’re happy with that.”
Carr, who rushed for nearly 2,000 yards last season, injured an ankle in the opening game of the season — he carried just twice — so Friday’s action was the most he’s seen since last year’s state championship game.
He carried the ball 12 times and showed a little rust by fumbling the ball twice. But he was glad to be back on the field.
“It was a relief just to be back out there with my teammates,” Carr said. “Obviously, being able to make a difference in the game meant a lot to me.”
Erbacher completed 19 of 28 passes for 292 yards. Connor Ryan caught four passes for 109 yards and Dowler made six receptions for 91 yards. Spencer Berger hit a 25-yard field goal and Hayes Rohloff scored the final touchdown from two yards out. Tallman and Zach Erbacher also had interceptions for the Bears.
The Bears wore a No. 42 yellow sticker on their helmets to memorialize CMR player David Delcomte, who died over the summer in a diving accident. West is off next week and then resumes play against Billings Senior.
West vs. CMR
Great Falls CMR's Kellan Lawhon (34) brings down Billings West's Zack Tallman (4) during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's Ethan Prill (88) carries an American flag before the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's Connor Ryan (24) catches a long ball as Great Falls CMR's Kenai Wilson (40) defends during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Great Falls CMR's Logan Richard (19) is brought down by multiple defenders during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's head coach Rob Stanton speaks to his players during halftime in the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Great Falls CMR's Logan Corn passes while under pressure from Billings West's Andruw Brester at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Great Falls CMR's Keegan Barnes (88) is able to hold onto a long ball while under tight coverage from Billings West's Zack Tallman (4) during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's DeMarcus Carr (2) fumbles the ball as he is brought to the ground by Great Falls CMR's Aleetin Edgar (44) during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019. The Golden Bears were able to recover the fumble.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's Josh Erbacher (1) looks to throw during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Great Falls CMR's Logan Richard (19) gets past Billings West's Connor Ryan (24) to score a touchdown during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's DeMarcus Carr (2) runs during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Great Falls CMR's Logan Corn (14) passes during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Great Falls CMR's Keegan Barnes (88) is able to hold onto a long ball while under tight coverage from Billings West's Zack Tallman (4) during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's Josh Erbacher (1) motions towards the sidelines during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's Connor Ryan catches a long ball against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium on Friday.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's Caden Dowler (11) brings down Great Falls CMR's Logan Richard (19) during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's Hayes Rohloff (6) on the sideline during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's Cole Curry (56) brings down Great Falls CMR's Logan Corn (14) during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's Joseph Arstein (58) celebrates after the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Great Falls CMR's Logan Corn (14) runs during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Cali Gagnon smiles before the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Great Falls CMR's Logan Richard (19) runs during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Clouds appear above Daylis Stadium during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's Michael DeLeon's (21) ankle is tended to during halftime in the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's Jaden Bienvenue (57) gets a fist bump after the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
A wet stuffed bear in the Billings West student section during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's DeMarcus Carr (2) picks up some extra ground as Great Falls CMR's Kenai Wilson (40) tries to drag him to the ground during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Great Falls CMR's players huddle before the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's cheerleaders wear ribbons with the number 42 on them during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019. The number memorializes CMR's David Delcomte, who died as the result of a diving accident during the summer.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's players prepare to take the field during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's Jaden Bienvenue (57) takes the field as he is introduced during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Members of Billings West's student section cheer during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Anney Sokoloski smiles as she is crowned homecoming queen during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Kaleb Vestal smiles after being crowned homecoming king during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's Max Murphy (16) leaves the lockeroom during halftime in the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's cheerleaders do pushups following a touchdown during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's Hunter Morse (42) on the sideline during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's Taco Dowler (14) on the sideline during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's cheerleaders and student rush the field after the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's Josh Erbacher (1) after the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
A member of Billings West's student section has gold facepaint during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's Josh Erbacher (1) passes during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's Connor Ryan (24) tries to catch a pass but it falls incomplete during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Great Falls CMR's Logan Corn (14) passes during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Great Falls CMR's Logan Corn (14) passes during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's Zack Tallman (4) runs during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's head coach Rob Stanton on the sidelines during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's Taco Dowler (14) scores a touchdown during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. CMR
Billings West's DeMarcus Carr (2) runs during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Great Falls CMR Rustlers at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, September 20, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
