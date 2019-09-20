Billings West vs. Great Falls CMR

Billings West's Demarcus Carr runs against Great Falls CMR at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium on Friday.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — The body language of Billings West coach Rob Stanton — hands on hips at times, arms crossed at other times — was a sign things weren’t going all that smoothly at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium Friday night for his top-ranked Golden Bears.

The scoreboard was a sign, too, as the Bears were held in check by Great Falls CMR through a scoreless quarter and a half.

But Taco Dowler caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception for another score in a span of 2 ½ minutes at the end of the first half, and Demarcus Carr rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown as West earned a 38-7 homecoming victory over CMR to head into its bye week 4-0.

Overall, West scored 31 of its points in a span of about 12 minutes covering the second and third quarters.

“I thought (CMR) outplayed us the first half,” said Stanton, who was also chagrined by seven West penalties. “That’s one thing I’ve wanted to deal with is a little adversity, and our kids dealt with it better midway through that second quarter. Taco Dowler made some plays and picked us up, but CMR came out and they played harder than us.”

After Dowler turned a Josh Erbacher pass into a 29-yard touchdown with 2:49 left in the first half, CMR marched down the field for the tying touchdown on a Logan Richard 10-yard run.

The Bears responded right back, turning what was a muddling first half into a shootout, when Erbacher threw 28 yards to Zack Tallman for a 14-0 lead. Moments later Dowler picked off CMR quarterback Corn Logan and returned it 48 yards, sending West into the locker room up 21-7 at the half.

Though CMR (1-3) had success moving the ball after that, the Bears’ defense didn’t break again. The Bears have given up just 23 points this season.

“We definitely saw this team can move the ball and that we better play some better defense,” West defensive lineman Andruw Brester said about the Rustlers. “We found it, though, toward the end of the game so we’re happy with that.”

Carr, who rushed for nearly 2,000 yards last season, injured an ankle in the opening game of the season — he carried just twice — so Friday’s action was the most he’s seen since last year’s state championship game.

He carried the ball 12 times and showed a little rust by fumbling the ball twice. But he was glad to be back on the field.

“It was a relief just to be back out there with my teammates,” Carr said. “Obviously, being able to make a difference in the game meant a lot to me.”

Erbacher completed 19 of 28 passes for 292 yards. Connor Ryan caught four passes for 109 yards and Dowler made six receptions for 91 yards. Spencer Berger hit a 25-yard field goal and Hayes Rohloff scored the final touchdown from two yards out. Tallman and Zach Erbacher also had interceptions for the Bears.

The Bears wore a No. 42 yellow sticker on their helmets to memorialize CMR player David Delcomte, who died over the summer in a diving accident. West is off next week and then resumes play against Billings Senior.

