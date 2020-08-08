West vs. Skyview

Billings West's Neil Daily (8), pictured in the locker room during a game against Billings Skyview on Sept. 13, has committed to Montana State.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Billings West's Neil Daily has committed to Montana State for football, he announced Saturday on Twitter.

Daily is an outside linebacker and tight end/wide receiver who is about to begin his senior year at West. He earned a Class AA second-team all-state defensive selection last season.

Daily is the second class of 2021 Golden Bear football player to commit to MSU. Defensive end Paul Brott made the same decision in June. Outgoing West senior Connor Ryan will also play for the Bobcats.

The 2020 Montana high school football season is scheduled to be played despite the coronavirus pandemic, but it will likely start later than originally planned and not include nonconference games.

The Big Sky Conference, in which MSU plays, postponed this upcoming football season to the spring.

 

Tags

Load comments