BILLINGS — Billings West linebacker and fullback Max Murphy announced his commitment to Montana State via Twitter on Friday night.
“Proud to announce my commitment to @MSUBobcats_FB!” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone who has helped me get here.”
Murphy also tagged Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen, assistant head coach and linebackers coach Bobby Daly and tight ends coach Nate Potter in his tweet.
Proud to announce my commitment to @MSUBobcats_FB! Thank you to everyone who has helped me get here. @bvigen @CoachBobbyDaly @CoachPotter73 #TrueBlue22 pic.twitter.com/rsmUCO2J3Y— Max Murphy (@Max_Murphy08) December 4, 2021
Murphy, who is 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, was part of a stout Golden Bears defense that shut out four teams and held two others to just a field goal.
West finished 10-2 on the season, losing its opener to Missoula Sentinel and falling to the Spartans 35-6 in the Class AA state championship game.
Murphy finished with 101 total tackles, 51 solo. He had 10 1/2 tackles for loss and four sacks. He also had 13 receptions for 131 yards and three touchdowns and was named first-team all-state at linebacker and h-back (a tight end/fullback hybrid).
Murphy will join West teammates Taco and Caden Dowler in Bozeman. The Dowler twins committed to the Bobcats in September.
MSU's other known Class of 2022 commits are Florence defensive lineman Ethan Abbott, Hamilton (Arizona) wide receiver Christian Anaya, Rigby (Idaho) linebacker Logan Fredericksen, Great Falls running back/linebacker Ryan Krahe, Timberline, Idaho, running back/wide receiver Taylor Marcum, Red Lodge offensive lineman Burke Mastel, Missoula Hellgate offensive lineman Tommy Nilson, Central Union (California) quarterback Jordan Reed, Bozeman Gallatin tight end Rylan Schlepp, Butte receiver Dylan Snyder and Bozeman Gallatin defensive lineman Jake Vigen (the son of MSU coach Brent Vigen).
Defensive back Dru Polidore announced he was transferring from Air Force to MSU on Nov. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.