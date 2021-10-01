BILLINGS — Statistically, second-ranked Billings West has proven to be the toughest Class AA football team to score on this season.
The Golden Bears did nothing to hurt that reputation Friday night, getting their third shutout in the last five games in a 63-0 win over Billings Skyview at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium.
Since opening the season with a 22-19 loss at defending state champion Missoula Sentinel (the Spartans also defeated West in last year’s title game), the Bears have given up 0, 14, 0, 3 and 0 points, winning all five games comfortably. They haven’t given up a touchdown in 12 consecutive quarters.
“When (Sentinel) beat us the intensity at practice was way bigger and we’re like, our new goal is no points, no cross the 50 (yard line), no first downs,” said defensive back Riley Bergeson, who has given a verbal commitment to play for the Naval Academy. “We’ve been working really hard in practice because that really stinks. That loss to Sentinel really stung, and two times in a row was hard on our boys.”
So the Bears have been making it hard on everybody else. It took them just five plays from scrimmage to score their first two touchdowns Friday night, and by the time the first quarter was over, the Bears were well on their way to a fifth consecutive win.
Michael DeLeon rushed 11 times for 98 yards and scored two touchdowns, and Isaiah Claunch completed 13 of 15 passes for 228 yards. Claunch threw two touchdown passes to Taco Dowler, one to Caden Dowler and another to Bergeson. Running backs Seth Arnett and Aiden Lantis rushed for TDs late in the game as West improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the Eastern AA.
The Bears played the game without head coach Rob Stanton on the sideline. Stanton is out after testing positive for COVID-19, which left former defensive coordinator and current linebackers coach Lance Edward in charge.
As a defensive mind, Edward liked what he saw Friday night and what he’s seen for the season. The Bears allowed Skyview 164 total yards, just 62 on the ground, and quarterback Dylan Goodell was 12 for 26 for 102 yards. He was picked off by Bergeson and Luke Tallman and sacked three times.
“Even in weeks when the game gets away from you a little bit, there’s always stuff that our kids can be learning from,” Edward said. “We have a really, really good defensive coordinator (Matt Hollowell) who’s very, very good at teaching kids through film. The kids are just dialed in week after week after week, so they’re never satisfied.”
Though the Bears won big over Belgrade last week, it was a rather sloppy performance, evidenced by 10 penalties and a couple miscues on extra-point attempts.
A week later, things looked cleaned up. The Bears were penalized just three times for 25 yards (Skyview also had just three penalties), while Spencer Berger was 7 for 7 on PATs with Ezra Canning going 2 for 2 on his attempts.
The victory set up a showdown next week with Billings Senior. At stake: the city championship, a goal for all the Billings teams. Senior defeated Skyview 69-0 when the teams met earlier this year, so next Friday’s game will determine things.
“First of all, all due respect to Skyview,” said Edward, who expects Stanton to be back on the sideline next week. “Coach (Nathan) Wahl is doing a good job. He’s trying to get an infrastructure in place to get the program where it needs to go.
“Our No. 1 goal for this season is to try and be the best team in the city of Billings and to do that we had to start tonight. So next week we have another chance.”
Skyview dropped its fifth straight and fell to 1-5, 0-4. The past four teams on their schedule — West, Senior, Great Falls CMR and Bozeman — have a combined record of 17-7. The Falcons travel to Great Falls next week to take on the Bison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.