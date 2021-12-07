CHICAGO — Taco Dowler of Billings West High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade Montana Football Player of the Year, the sports drink company announced Tuesday.
Dowler is the seventh Billings West player to be chosen as the state's Gatorade winner.
The award recognizes "not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field," Gatorade said in a press release. Dowler is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award to be announced later this month.
Dowler, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound senior wide receiver and defensive back, caught 59 passes for 943 yards and nine touchdowns this past season, leading the Golden Bears (10-2) to the Class AA state championship game. Dowler also rushed six times for 61 yards and recorded 22 tackles and two interceptions.
Dowler is a three-time all-state selection at wide receiver and two-time all-state pick at defensive back, kick returner and punt returner. He also has volunteered by assisting special needs students in his school and maintained a 3.50 grade-point average.
“Taco Dowler is a game-changer,” said Kyle Mihelish, head coach at Helena Capital. “They give him the ball in a lot of different situations and he can score from anywhere. He’s a tremendous player who you have to double-cover all the time.”
Dowler has committed to play football at Montana State next fall.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.
The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.
Dowler joins recent Gatorade Montana Football Players of the Year Dylan Rollins (2020, Missoula Sentinel), Tommy Mellott (2019, Butte), Carson Rostad (2018, Hamilton), and Gabe Sulser (2017, Billings Senior) among the state’s list of former award winners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.