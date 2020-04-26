BUTTE — Another hallmark of the Montana summer sports calendar has been nixed.
The 37th Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game, which was slated to be held at Montana Tech's Bob Green Field in Butte on June 6, was canceled amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.
Rick Miller, Co-Chairman of the Cleverley Game and Superintendent of Cascade Public Schools, confirmed that the annual game had been called off.
"The Board did not take this decision lightly," Miller told 406mtsports.com in an email. "We know how much the game means to the players and their families. There are many fathers who played in the game and were looking forward to seeing their sons play as well.
"We hope to be back in Butte next year to carry on this tradition."
The move comes days after the MHSA scrubbed the spring sports season and the Montana East-West Shrine Game was canceled. That all-star game was set to take place in Billings on July 18.
