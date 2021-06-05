BUTTE — After four days of practice, camaraderie and fun, some of the best high school football players in the state suited up for the 8-Man Bob Cleverly Class C All-Star football game on a breezy, warm Saturday evening in Butte.
The game, a tradition for more than 30 years in Montana, has always provided an opportunity to play. But several participants in this year’s event noted that the game means much more.
The Red team defeated the Blue team 34-28. While only one team was crowned victorious, the game remained a special experience for both sides.
“A lot of my family has played in this all-star game. I’ve always wanted to represent Twin Bridges and honor the name,” said Carl Shaw, who played on the Blue team. “It’s about carrying on the tradition. Honestly, this game has been important since fifth grade, it’s always been a big deal for me.”
Shaw said he enjoyed meeting players from across the state and the challenge of learning to play with them in a short time.
Despite the challenge of a new team on a new field and just four days to prepare, Shaw showed the versatility and adaptability that once helped him become a star-level tight end at Twin Bridges after starting his career at center. This was seconded by Brett Nordahl, Twin Bridges coach selected as the defensive back coach on the Blue team.
“He’s actually playing guard in the all-star game, that goes to show his versatility,” Nordahl said. “After moving him from center this season, seeing him score that first touchdown we dialed up for him, it was a big deal for him. But my coaches and myself loved it just as much. When we see that success, we feel success too.”
Nordahl has coached at Twin Bridges for nine years and said his selection to the game was an honor. Coaching has created a mentorship, where core values are learned and carried on throughout a school and throughout a student’s life.
He described Bob Cleverley as a high-character man. The traditional game played under his name has also been about being of high character, according to Nordahl.
“Our goal when we come here is to be high character guys building high-character men,” he said. “So to be selected to be a mentor in this game is an outstanding opportunity and really means a lot to me.”
Players checked out of Montana Tech dorms Saturday morning and participated in pre-game warm-ups and meals. Just before 7 p.m., players heard their name on the loudspeaker at Bob Green Field as the game was set to begin. Green was also present and visibly excited.
Play was intense from the opening kickoff, where the Blue team recovered an onside kick. William Ullery of Fort Benton found a gap on the outside, running for a 30-yard touchdown to score the Blue team’s first points.
After the success on the first attempt, the Blue team recovered a second onside kick and maintained possession. But they then fumbled and the Red team had the ball for the first time.
Alberton-Superior’s Bryan Mask ran the ball well for the Red team. Hayden Diekhans of Fort Benton (Blue team) also ran well, using his wide frame to break tackles for extra yards. Yet the two defenses showed out throughout the game.
Diekhans, who has signed to play for Montana Tech, gave an example of what he is capable of in the second quarter. After catching a short pass, he juked two defenders and ran down the sideline for a touchdown.
The Blue team led 22-20 at halftime but had an opportunity to build the lead after forcing a turnover late in the second quarter. After working the ball downfield and using good clock management to get to the goal line, the Red team made a stop as time expired.
Both teams turned the ball over on their first possessions in the second half. With high winds and good defense on both sides, both teams tended to keep the ball on the ground. Neither team scored in the third quarter.
Jayce Tande of Scobey found Garrett George of Fairview to score the first points of the half for the Red team. After completing the two-point conversion, the Red team led 28-22 halfway through the fourth quarter.
Steven Links Jr. (Simms) looked to give the Blue team the lead with a deep throw in the fourth quarter. But Drummond-Philipsburg's Preston Metesh made a huge play, intercepting the pass and returning it to the Blue team’s 15-yard line.
Layne Spidel (St. Ignatius) ran the ball in for a touchdown, giving the Red team a 34-22 lead with six minutes remaining. But Diekhans was not ready to give up, scoring on a 20-yard catch to make the score 34-28 Red with two minutes remaining.
Lucas Andersen crushed the Blue team's hopes of a comeback, jumping high to come up with a difficult catch at the 50-yard line with under one minute remaining. The Red team burned out the remainder of the clock.
