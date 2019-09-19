BILLINGS — Bozeman’s Ken Eiden said coach Levi Wesche gave the Hawks a “good talk” at halftime. Wesche said his team simply “cleaned up some things.”
It was probably a combination of both that helped the Hawks erupt in the second half on their way to a 58-0 win over Billings Skyview Thursday night at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium.
The Falcons put up some strong resistance for the first 22 minutes, but after Asher Croy’s first of four touchdowns and Alexander Swann’s 33-yard field goal in the final two minutes of the first half gave Bozeman a 17-0 lead, the Hawks picked up speed from there.
They scored five touchdowns in the third quarter, including a 26-yard interception return by Logan Pailthorpe and a blocked punt and return by Kaelan Patten as the Hawks improved to 3-1.
“We knew our defense had been playing very well, our offense, I don’t know, we weren’t clicking fully and we weren’t communicating the whole time,” said Eiden, a defensive end/tight end for the Hawks. “Coach Wesche gave us a good talk, we made some adjustments, and obviously, we played way better the second half. I think we were more confident and more sure of ourselves the second half.”
Croy,
who joined the Hawks after transferring from Huntley Project over the summer, scored on touchdown runs of 1, 5, 11 and 41 yards. He rushed 16 times for 129 yards, and quarterback Jake D’Agostino gained 90 yards on eight carries as Class AA’s top rushing team churned out 369 yards on the ground.
D’Agostino, who also threw a touchdown pass to Pailthorpe to open the scoring, had some big runs that helped the Hawks keep drives alive. He had two runs of at least 20 yards.
“Right now, his legs have been a really big asset for us, honestly, more than what we had thought in the off-season,” Wesche said. “I knew he could run. I didn’t realize how well he could run.”
Skyview (0-4) was held to 74 yards to total offense. Eiden, who set the Hawks’ single-season record with 21 sacks last season, seemed to be in the Falcons’ backfield all night. He had five unassisted tackles and two sacks.
“You can’t let guys like that who are that good of athletes and that good at what they do and compound it with mistakes,” Skyview coach Nathan Wahl said. “We played pretty well in the first half, defensively. But you can’t leave your defense on the field all the time and that’s what we did.”
