The Seattle Seahawks' Will Dissly, right, catches the ball for a touchdown as New Orleans Saints' A.J. Klein defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday in Seattle. 

SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly scored on a four-yard pass from Russell Wilson on the final play of the game Sunday.

Dissly, a Bozeman native, reached the end zone for the second consecutive game, however, New Orleans was able to score a 33-27 win over Seattle in week 3 of the NFL season.

Dissly, a 2014 Bozeman High graduate, finished with six receptions for 62 yards. 

Last week against Pittsburgh, Dissly scored two touchdowns as the Seahawks downed the Steelers 28-26. Dissly caught five passes for 50 yards against Pittsburgh.

In the first week of the season, the 6-foot-4, 265-pound Dissly had one reception for 12 yards in a 21-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Seahawks drafted Dissly in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Washington product recorded eight receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns in four games before suffering a season-ending patellar tendon injury during his rookie season.

