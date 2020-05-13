BILLINGS — Gus O’Keefe isn’t claiming to be the expert on what does and what doesn’t work when it comes to high school football helmet logos.
But the man has seen a lot of helmets. Particularly since becoming the main driver of the Montana high school helmet tournament that he’s running through the Twitter account @SportsPSD.
“I’ve seen now probably 2,000 different high school helmets from across the country from all these different competitions being run, and so the ones that stand out to me are the ones that have original artwork, things that you’re not seeing in other states,” O’Keefe, a Helena native living in Bozeman, said Tuesday night over the phone. “When you see something that’s unique it really stands out when you’ve been looking at as many helmets as I have.”
The Montana tournament started May 13 with a play-in matchup between two of Montana’s newest high schools: Lockwood and East Helena. O’Keefe uploads photos of each team’s helmet and his Twitter followers — which have steadily grown since he started this — vote on their favorite.
The bracket is divided into 11-man teams on one side and 8- and 6-man teams on the other. Eventually the bracket will be down to one 11-man team vs. an 8- or 6-man side, and the winner will be crowned Montana champ and sent on to a national tournament (@hshelmettourney).
O’Keefe, who is a content editor for the Mountain Journal by day, said the tournament idea originated with high school football coach Trevor Arnold in Maquoketa Valley Iowa. O’Keefe dabbles in uniform mockups and other sports-related designs on the side — some of his work has been featured on the popular website uni-watch.com — and he helped Arnold with helmet and uniform designs for his team.
Eventually Arnold decided to expand the tournament to as many states as he could, and asked O’Keefe, 32, to help out with Montana.
“I said that sounds like a tremendous amount of work but I’d help out with graphics when you get to the national tournament,” O’Keefe said. “But no Montana coaches kind of stepped into that role to run it and I couldn’t let us go without representation, so I figured I would jump in and do Montana. It’s kind of a roundabout way but it’s been a lot of fun.”
O’Keefe said Tuesday night that he’s put in at least 60 hours running the tournament. He and friends scoured the internet to find the best photos they could of the helmets. The initial contest, won by Lockwood, garnered 131 votes, and eventually more than 19,000 votes were tallied through the first round.
As the tournament, which is in the second round after starting with 139 helmets, has grown in popularity, some matchups have topped the 500-vote mark and one has even passed the 700-vote mark.
O’Keefe estimated 35 states are running tournaments, but more are jumping in all the time. Montana's second round ends Thursday night and O'Keefe expects a state champion to be crowned in a little under two weeks.
Once all the state tournaments are concluded, O’Keefe will design graphics for each champion, and then the national tournament will begin. That should be sometime early in June, he said.
A graduate of Helena Capital where he played football, O’Keefe admitted a partiality to the Bruins’ helmet. But he also singled out the Chinook Sugarbeeters, the Lame Deer Morning Stars and the Glasgow Scotties as favorites of his.
Of course, helmet beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and O’Keefe is quick to point out he has no formal training in design. Like a lot of sports fans, he’s always had a keen interest in uniform design but it wasn’t until he came up with an idea for a new Montana State football helmet a few years ago that he actually did something about it.
He taught himself how to use Photoshop and kept tinkering until he became proficient at it. One of his favorite mockups is a throwback that the Montana State football team could wear to honor its 14 Golden Ghosts.
For those not familiar with the story, 14 former players who attended Montana State between 1935 and 1944 were killed in World War II. Eleven of those killed were said to be full- or part-time starters during the 1940 and 41 seasons.
In O’Keefe’s design, "each position group would wear the WWII unit patch of a fallen player."
Though he hasn’t formally submitted his uniform mockup to Montana State, he said it would be cool if it ever came to fruition.
“You see it a lot with the more recent military academy uniforms that are so thoughtful and so beautifully done and pay tribute in such a way … Montana State certainly doesn’t have that kind of connection to the military but for this one moment in time they certainly did and I think it wouldn’t be off base to veer into that a little bit,” he said.
For now, though, he’s got the helmet tournament to see him through. Now, it’s wait and see how it plays out.
“I think it’s something that’s a lot of fun in a time when we’re sports-less and kind of stuck,” O’Keefe said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced the cancellation of high school sports nationwide. “I’d like to tip my hat because a lot of those coaches I know they’re working double-duty, teaching and whatever else they’re doing. Most of them are doing it because they want to do something fun for the kids in high school.”
