BOZEMAN -- Asher Croy of Bozeman and Addy Hultgren of Huntley Project are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for November after leading their schools to state football and volleyball championships.
Croy, a senior who began the month as a newly minted commit to Montana for football, rushed for 333 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Hawks to their fourth Class AA football title, 49-28 over Butte. He finished his career -- which coincidentally included three years at Huntley Project -- with more than 5,200 yards rushing, an all-class state record per the MHSA record book.
Croy also ran for 144 yards and a TD in a 28-21 semifinal victory over Missoula Sentinel. For the season, he had 277 carries for 1,870 yards and 19 TDs.
Hultgren, also a senior, finished a decorated career at Huntley Project by leading the Red Devils to their 12th Class B state title and extending the program's winning streak to 100 matches with a championship win over Joliet.
A setter with a 4.0 grade-point average, Hultgren compiled 3,073 assists and 1,026 digs for her career, averaging 11.1 assists and 2.9 digs per set during the season. Her 58 assists in the state title match against Joliet tied a school record.
Hultgren, who never lost a match as the starting setter in her career, is a three-time first-team all-state selection and three-time MVP of the state tournament.
