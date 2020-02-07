BOZEMAN — Bozeman High School long snapper Peyton Hogan has committed to play football as a preferred walk-on for Oregon State, his father, Kirk, told 406mtsports.com on Friday.
"Beyond Grateful and Blessed to announce my commitment to Oregon State University," Hogan tweeted earlier this week.
Beyond Grateful and Blessed to announce my commitment to Oregon State University! Thank you @JakeCookus @CoachSaparto @Coach_Smith for this incredible opportunity! @BeaverFootball #GoBeavs #BuildtheDam #BTD 🔶⬛️✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/N0VsKDRqyJ— Peyton Hogan (@Peyton_144) February 5, 2020
Rubio Long Snapping ranks Hogan a five-star long snapper and 22nd best in the country at the position. The organization rated Hogan is the most improved long snapper for 2020.
"Easily one of the most talented long snappers in the country," said RLS owner Chris Rubio, a former long snapper at UCLA. "Pure athlete that could possibly go for two spots in college."
Hogan has camped with Rubio in Georgia for two years.
Thank you @TheChrisRubio and @Jeffrey_RLS for the great camp! Had a great day qualifying first in the RSI testing to make the finals and snapping in the .6s/low .7s all day! pic.twitter.com/BPkeahXuGz— Peyton Hogan (@Peyton_144) November 26, 2019
Hogan also was the top-ranked long snapper in the Northwest and Rocky Mountain regions. He was first-team Class AA all-state two years in a row and is all-academic as well.
Hogan also received offers from Utah State, Colorado State and Montana. He visited Montana State, Boise State and Utah, and had strong interest from Missouri and Kansas.
Hogan's grandfather, Bill Hogan, was a longtime coach at Columbus and is in the Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Bill Hogan won two state football titles and one in basketball.
