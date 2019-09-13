HELENA — Some nights, everything seems to go your way and it was that kind of night for Bridger Grovom and Helena Capital Friday.
Facing Glacier High School, a team The Bruins hadn’t beat since 2011, Grovom was in the zone and so was his team in what ended up as a 48-33 victory Friday night at Vigilante Stadium in Helena.
When it was all said and done he tossed three touchdowns but none was more impressive than the backbreaker he threw in the second quarter.
After evading a sack and completing a pass to a Parker Johnston for a first down. Grovom did something even more impressive, finding Cy Miller for a 17-yard touchdown after the ball was snapped over his head. The score made it 27-7 Bruins and signified the kind of night it would be for Helena Capital.
“Honestly, I was thinking about just diving on it,” Grovom said. “But then I saw Cy (Miller) in the back of the end zone and decided to throw it up.”
It was one was of the many dimes he dropped, many of them coming on the move as he completed 19-of-25 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 28 yards rushing.
“I thought Bridger threw the ball well tonight,” Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. “He ran the ball well and even when he had the muffed snapped, he scrambled around and picked it up and throws a shot to Cy. He had a good night and you could tell he was playing with confidence.”
In the third quarter, the Bruins took a competitive game and turned it into a blowout.
Grovom threw another dime to Johnston in the corner of the end zone and just like that it was 34-7 Helena Capital, minutes into the second half.
Following a Glacier fumble, running back Kadyn Craigle got Capital another first and goal before capping the drive with a two-yard touchdown, which made it 41-7 Bruins.
The Wolfpack got two quick scores to trim the lead to 41-20 but a 27-yard sprint to the end zone by Craigle was the icing on the cake of a 48-33 win. The senior finished with 170 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He also helped salt things away with some key first downs at the end.
“Every win feels good,” Craigle said afterward. “This one feels great but we have a good football team coming in next week and we want to get that one as well.”
Johnston also had a huge night for the Bruins, catching nine passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns, one in each half.
As a team, the Bruins ran for just over 200 yards and finished with 430 yards of total offense. Capital also racked up 22 first downs, while holding Glacier to 256 total yards and nine first downs.
“I thought we played well on both sides of the ball,” Mihelish said. “We were intense and ready to play, we just need to do a better job of finishing. We got a little sloppy and gave up some big plays on special teams and we just can’t do that.”
Despite allowing 26 points in the second half, the Bruins are 3-0 overall and more importantly, 1-0 in the Western Division of Class AA.
“It feels good to be 3-0,” Mihelish said. “But it feels even better to be 1-0 in the conference. These conference games are big. These are all going to set us up for that tournament that starts in Week 10. We will enjoy this one, then we have to get back to work.”
Helena Capital will face Missoula Sentinel next Friday in a battle of unbeaten teams.
