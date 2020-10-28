HELENA – Just a week after helping the Townsend boys cross-country team to a seventh-place finish at the state meet, Bulldogs senior Sam Lane and his football teammates will be hosting a Class B playoff game against Huntley Project.
As if playing two sports in one season wasn’t difficult enough, the 5’ 11” kicker also plans on wrestling in the winter.
“I've wrestled all my life and I was going to do track last year, but that got canceled because of (COVID-19),” Lane said.
The coronavirus may have put the kibosh on Lane’s aspirations to play four sports in one school year, but he’s getting quite a bit of bang for his buck on the gridiron.
Lane has etched his name into the record books as the Bulldogs place kicker. Against Three Forks he set the school record for longest field goal (40 yards). One game later during Townsend’s 29-14 loss to Manhattan, he tied the Class B record for consecutive made PATs (23). The following week, as the Bulldogs routed Columbus 38-6, Lane was 5-for-5 on PATs, which broke the record and extended the streak to 28.
Lane hasn't missed a field goal this season, either.
The Independent Record caught up with Lane for five questions ahead of the Bulldogs’ home playoff game Saturday.
IR: During the fall, when you have both football and cross-country, what does your week look like when you got both those sports going full swing?
SL: Yeah, it's pretty difficult. So I get out of school and right after seventh period, I just run out onto the field, start kicking. I kick all the way until four (o'clock) when the rest of practice starts. And then I do special teams with the football team and after I do that, I would try and catch up with the cross country team and go for the runs that they were doing any particular day.
IR: How did those runs vary day by day?
SL: So we vary from hard practice on Monday to easier practice on Tuesday to another hard practice on Wednesday, and then Thursday and Friday we're kind of prepping days for the meet that weekend.
IR: Did you know you set those records at the moment you were kicking, or is it something that you found out after the fact?
SL: I knew that I was setting the longest field goal for school history, but I didn't know about the consecutive PAT one, that wasn't something I was really keeping track of. And then I got home and my mom told me, I was like, “Oh nice.”
IR: What’s the plan for next year? Are you going to try to kick in college?
SL: Yeah, I really want to try and I really want to focus on kicking. I will pretty much take any opportunity that comes my way.
IR: What's been the vibe around practice with you guys hosting your playoff game on Saturday?
SL: I think we're really excited and ready to go. All the guys are definitely excited to have a home playoff game. We didn't have one last year, so I think they're really fired up.
