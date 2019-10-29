BILLINGS — Plenty of postseason games are scheduled for Billings and Laurel this week, starting with the Billings Skyview girls soccer team taking on Bozeman in a Class AA semifinal on Wednesday.
The game is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium. The winner advances to the state championship match against either Billings West or Kalispell Glacier, who play Wednesday in Kalispell.
In the Class AA football playoffs, Billings West plays host to Kalispell Flathead at 7 p.m. Friday at Daylis. On Saturday, Billings Senior takes on Missoula Hellgate at 1 p.m., also at Daylis.
Billings Central’s football team is home Friday in the Class A playoffs. The Rams play Glendive at 7 p.m. at Rocky Mountain College’s Herb Klindt Field.
The Class A girls soccer championship between Laurel and Billings Central, the teams’ fifth consecutive meeting in the title match, is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. at Wendy’s Field at Rocky Mountain College.
The Class A boys soccer championship is also on Saturday. Laurel hosts Whitefish at 11 a.m. at the Laurel Sports Complex.
Ticket prices for all postseason games are $7 for adults and $6 for students. Only passes approved by the Montana High School Activities Association will be accepted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.