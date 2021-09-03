BUTTE — Through great defense and determination, Butte defeated Great Falls 17-7 for its first win of the season Friday night in front of an energetic crowd at Naranche Stadium.
Butte is now 1-1 on the season and Great Falls falls to 0-2. The Bulldogs will face Helena High and highly touted Griz-commit Kaden Huot at home next Friday at 7 p.m..
"It was a fun game, this group plays so hard," said Butte coach Arie Grey. "It's nice to get a win and feel good but also say OK, this is what we have to work on."
The first half showed impressive defensive efforts by both teams. Great Falls, led by quarterback and one of Montana’s top prospects Reed Harris, struggled to beat Butte’s pass coverage in the first quarter.
Without open receivers, Harris was often pressured in the pocket during the first quarter. On Great Falls’ second and third possessions, they kept the ball on the ground more but Butte’s defense did well to adjust. Butte forced two punts and a failed fourth down conversion attempt in the first quarter.
"Defensively we played lights out and that quarterback (Harris) is really good," Grey said. "Basically we had to contain him and get to the ball. We just had to play fast and get to the ball."
Harris did manage a game-high 142 rushing yards on 23 attempts.
Butte’s offense was not able to capitalize on the good defensive effort, though. Jace Stenson started at quarterback for Butte but found little success early. Trying multiple strategies, the Bulldogs attempted a fake punt toward the end of the first quarter but it too was unsuccessful. Neither team scored in the first quarter.
Kenley Leary was subbed in for Stenson and created the first scoring play of the game in the second quarter. Leary found Cole Worley on a short passing route then Worley ran nearly 60 yards for the touchdown. Leary finished the game 11-of-14 passing with the one long touchdown. Stenson was 6-for-13 for 90 yards.
Butte followed the touchdown with a stop on defense and threatened to score again with three minutes left in the half, thanks to a deep pass from Jace Stenson to Cameron Gurnsey. But Butte turned the ball over on downs, giving Great Falls just over a minute to score before halftime.
"We weren't great on first down in the first half, but we got better offensively in the second," Grey said. "Everybody's learning different things, the number one thing is for us to play just a little bit smarter."
After avoiding multiple sack attempts, Harris found receiver Keegan Chenoweth with a deep pass which he walked into the end zone for a touchdown. The game was tied 7-7 at halftime. Chenoweth finished with two receptions for 64 yards and that touchdown.
Butte’s Dylan Snyder began the second half by returning the kick to the 50-yard line. After a long run by Leary, running back Gavin Vetter punched it in for a rushing touchdown to give Butte a 14-7 lead.
"It'll be neat to go back and look at the film," Grey said. "I thought the effort was awesome, the energy was awesome. When you break it down, we just have to better on first down on offense and keep playing fast on defense."
Vetter racked up 78 rushing yards on 19 carries.
Great Falls had possession for most of the third quarter but were derailed by penalties multiple times. They were forced to punt but got the ball back after recovering a fumble. Butte led 14-7 after three quarters.
The Bulldogs got the ball back with seven minutes left in the game after forcing a turnover on downs. They drained the clock down to two minutes before kicking a field goal and taking a 17-7 lead.
"(Great Falls) had a good defense and I thought we moved the ball well," Grey said. "But it's a matter of going back and looking at the film to get better. And I say that about the players, the coaches and me. We want to continue getting better each game."
Cameron Gurnsey led all receivers with 11 receptions for 129 touchdowns. Dylan Snyder had 32 yards on four catches. Worley's one catch was the 65-yard TD.
