BUTTE — The Butte Bulldogs will compete for a one-seed in the playoffs when they face Missoula Sentinel on Thursday night 7 p.m. on Senior Parent Night.
While the playoffs are unlikely for Butte Central, the Maroons will also look to finish strong against Stevensville on Friday.
Butte (6-2) will secure a one-seed in the playoffs with a win Thursday night. If the Bulldogs lose, their seed will depend on the performance of other teams near the top of the conference.
"Right now we control our own destiny," Butte coach Arie Grey said. "If we get a win we're a one seed which would be great. If not, we'll be cheering for some other teams."
Not only would a one-seed bring a potentially-easier playoff path, but it would give the Bulldogs a first round bye. With the previous two games being tight, hard-fought matchups against Kalispell Glacier and Missoula Hellgate, Grey said a short rest could truly benefit the team.
While rest could benefit the Bulldogs, Grey said this week is about controlling what his team can control. He said that if his team keeps the same mindset, energy and perseverance, the rest will fall into place.
"Any time you can get a rest it's a good thing, it really helped us when we got it in 2019," Grey said. "We're just kind of focused on what we can do this week. If we can control what we can control, we'll be good to go."
The Bulldogs are coming off a 30-27 road win over Missoula Hellgate. The Bulldogs' defense came up with a big stop at the end of the game and the offense was spirited by quarterback Jace Stenson, who finished with 308 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Standout kicker Casey Kautzman made three crucial field goals last week and running back Gavin Vetter had a 100-yard rushing night against Hellgate. Grey said his team has become more balanced offensively, but the Bulldogs biggest strength has been finding a way to win late in games.
"We just found a way to win (against Hellgate) and that's huge. Road games in double-A are tough," Grey said. "It wasn't our most crisp game, not our most fluent game but I'm proud of our kids for the win."
Grey said his team is prepared and playing well but the Bulldogs will face a difficult opponent in Missoula Sentinel. The Spartans, the defending state champions, have not allowed their opponent to score since September 24.
The Bulldogs will have to find a way to contain Spartans quarterback Zac Crews. A Montana commit, Crews has averaged 117 passing yards per game this season and is also the team's leading rusher. He has only thrown one interception so far this season.
"They're well-coached and dynamic, they're a complete team that's fun to watch on film," Grey said. "On offense they're a team that's all about creating smoking mirror stuff. We will have to be sound on defense and I'm excited for the challenge in front of our crowd."
Grey also said that Senior Parent Night will be a fun experience for his team. The Bulldogs are excited for their last home game and see it as a way to determine their legacy, according to Grey.
While the playoffs are very unlikely for Butte Central, the Maroons will also enjoy the festivities of Senior Night when they play Stevensville Friday at 7 p.m..
"Our kids are anxious to get back on the field and finish strong," Butte Central coach Don Peoples said. "We have five great seniors and we want them to finish their careers out in a positive way."
"But when you only have five seniors, we'll have nine kids that started on defense and ten on offense coming back," Peoples continued. "This will be important for setting the table for next year too."
The Maroons (2-5) will look to end their two-game losing streak against Stevensville (2-6). Last week the Maroons lost 38-27 against Frenchtown.
Stevensville's run attack and size are the two things Peoples said his team will have to focus on. He also said his team has improved with every game they have played, but late-game execution has been a struggle at times.
"We told the kids we can only control how we play and that's how we're approaching this game," Peoples said. "We just want to finish this season strong, and if all the mathematical things work out and we make the playoffs, we'll be really excited."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.