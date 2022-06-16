BUTTE — Though it won't be either's final football game, the 75th annual Shrine Game will be the end of an era for two Butte Bulldogs.
Dylan Snyder and Cole Stewart will suit up for the West defense when it takes on the East team at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
It will be the last high school game for the two Class AA standouts, both of whom will continue their football careers in college.
Snyder and Stewart both hoped to be honored as selections for the Montana all-star game, and the announcements came as surprise holiday gifts.
"I was thinking about it at the end of our season, and I was wondering if I was gonna make it," Snyder said. "That (announcement) came out Christmas Day and I was super stoked I could strap up the Bulldog helmet again and go play with all the other kids throughout the state."
In the Stewart household, Cole was the last to know when word spread just after midnight on December 25.
"I was playing Fortnite or something and my family came up and they’re looking at me funny," Stewart said. "I was like, ‘What are you guys doing?’ and they’re like, 'You made it!'"
After he realized what they were talking about Stewart checked his Twitter feed and saw his name on the West roster.
"That was sweet, all my family was there with me," Stewart said.
The familial connection added to the moment for Stewart.
"All my cousins played in it,” Stewart said. "This game is huge to me and my family."
Bulldogs head coach Arie Grey, who will be in attendance on Saturday, said he gets as excited as the players for the roster reveals.
"As a coach, I'm the same way," Grey said. "That's just because it's such a great honor to be a part of that game."
Practices started Sunday evening at Naranche Stadium in Butte. The West was originally slated to train at Montana Tech's Bob Green Field but the two Bulldogs don't mind laying a few final hits on their home turf.
"It’s the best stadium in the state," Stewart said. "We’re pumped to be here, it’s super cool to be playing on Naranche for practice."
Snyder said it took a few reps to get used to playing alongside former opponents.
"I’m so used to my own teammates on this field, so it’s really weird going up next to people from different towns," Snyder said. "But it’s honestly fun."
The Shrine Game players were told to come into this week in shape, something that wasn't an issue for Snyder and Stewart.
"Our seniors that are going to play college football, they do a great job of getting themselves prepared," Grey said. "Kudos to them, kudos to the kids. You look at what Cole and Dylan have done to give themselves an opportunity.
"I'm super proud of them."
Though he battled injury and illness Snyder was able to keep his conditioning up throughout the spring track season, and Stewart has been able to utilize the facilities at Tech since the semester ended.
Being in good shape doesn't mean being thrown into three-a-days is easy, however.
"It's a big adjustment, but the coaches are doing a great job, they're not beating you down or nothing," Stewart said.
Saturday's game is what brought the West's 40 players and six coaches together and what drives the week of preparation before Friday's travel day, but it's not the only thing that makes the week special.
"Just meeting everyone, just getting to know them as a person, not just as a player,” Stewart said. “Getting to know what kind of food they like, what they like to do in their free time. That’s cool to get a deeper meaning of players."
"I just want to remember the friendships I’ve had,” Snyder said. “Just the people that were in it."
Both Bulldogs will be playing on Saturdays next fall. Snyder signed with Montana State in December and Stewart signed in February to play at Montana Tech.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.