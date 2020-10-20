BUTTE — Butte Central’s football season began with a cancellation spurred by COVID-19 and has now been all but ended by the coronavirus.
Central announced Monday that “due to a positive COVID-19 test” a trio of football games had been called off, including the final two varsity games against Columbia Falls — which was scheduled to be played on Oct. 23 as the Maroons’ homecoming game — and Stevensville, which was slated to be played on Oct. 30 as a make up game. The other canceled contest was a freshman game between Central and Stevensville that had been scheduled for Oct. 19.
Central president Don Peoples Jr. said that the school currently has two active coronavirus cases and that nine football players were sent into quarantine after contact tracing.
“You see it happening all over the country and we’re disappointed that it happened to our program,” Central coach Don Peoples Jr. said. “Our kids were looking forward to playing and our six seniors were looking forward to having their final high school football games.”
Peoples said that Central is still holding out hope they can play Stevensville at some point during the first week of November. If that game isn’t played, Central will end its season at 1-5 overall — with the Maroons’ lone win coming against Livingston on Oct. 9 — and 0-4 in conference play.
