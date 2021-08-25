The Butte Central Maroons have had a busy off-season as they prepare to return to the football field in nearly normal circumstances, with lessons learned from the season during the pandemic.
After the Aug. 21 inter-squad scrimmage and forfeiture of their season opener at Polson, the Maroons will kick off the year Sept. 3 at Browning. While the team has been excited to play, head coach Don Peoples emphasized that the pandemic is not over.
“Last year was difficult and challenging for the kids because of COVID, there was a lot of disappointment,” Peoples said. “We’re reminding our kids that unless you’re vaccinated, you face the same protocols.”
“We’re hoping COVID won’t have the impact it had last year but it hasn’t gone away yet,” Peoples continued. “The rules from the health department are still in effect.”
But COVID concerns did not hinder the Maroons in the off-season. Some players have worked out in preparation for the season since November, while most of the team was included in two summer scrimmages at Montana Tech.
Peoples said he has been proud of the determination within the team, as players worked out in the off-season even when no organized practices were set.
“We encouraged football players to be on the track team, coach McGree developed a program for kids to train with the team even if they didn’t want to compete,” Peoples said. “Once we’ve been able to do workouts, the turnout has been great. They’ve been working on strength and speed.”
Eight starters will return to the Maroons’ offense in 2021. The improvement of returning players has been cause for optimism around the team, with multiple all-conference players guiding the new players toward success.
Hunter Pochervina, Eyston Lakkila, Dougie Peoples and Eric Heart all earned all-conference honors and will return this season. But newcomers to the program have also shown promise, some of which played key roles in other sports so far in their careers.
“We’re excited about kids like Kyle Holter who had a great basketball season. He played football for us last season too,” Peoples said. “The buy-in from the younger players has been great.”
Caden Keebler was another player Peoples said to keep an eye on. He has shown to be one of the strongest players in the program as a two-way linemen at 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds.
The quarterback position has been in question in the off-season. Drew Badovinac played quarterback much of last season, when players frequently faced quarantine procedures that derailed the team’s consistency.
This season, though, Badovinac has moved to a receiver position. Luke Garrison and Zach Keeley are set to play quarterback.
“Luke Garrison and Zach Keeley have had outstanding off-seasons,” Peoples said. “We have a lot of kids to build around. They’ve played a lot of football even if it’s been interrupted, even if some of them have only played six games.”
Peoples also said the pandemic-struck season taught his team many lessons. But the most important lesson they learned was to never take anything for granted, a mindset he said is integral to be a successful football team.
Three weeks after the team had turned in their equipment, Peoples received an offer to play Glendive last November. With only five games played and a team eager for more experience, the Maroons made a trip to Billings for the late, makeshift game.
“We couldn’t find an opponent after lots of our games were canceled,” Peoples said. “Then Glendive offered to play, it was actually on election night. It was a crazy year.”
“We’re excited for this season, it will be nice to have fans in the stadium and have things be a bit more normal,” Peoples continued. “We always say don’t take anything for granted because it’s important for the team, but we definitely experienced that last season.”
The Maroons finished last season with a 1-5 record. With a regular-length schedule expected this year, the Maroons will have many more chances to prove themselves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.