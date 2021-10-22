BUTTE — The Maroons dominated the Yellowjackets in all three phases en route to a 41-14 victory Friday night at Bob Green Field on Senior Night.
Things went sideways for Stevensville right out of the gate as QB Sahkaia Wehr was picked off by Jack Keeley on the Yellowjackets' opening drive. Keeley returned the interception for a TD to make it 6-0 Butte Central.
Stevensville fumbled ensuing kickoff and the Maroons recovered. Eyston Lakkala ran in a TD from 1 yard out to make it 13-0.
"We really wanted the kids to start fast," said Butte Central coach Don Peoples. "These games are hard. It's such an emotional night with Senior Night. So those were great plays to come out and get the momentum right away. That was a great way to start."
The Yellowjackets were able to move the football on the Maroons when they weren't turning it over. Chunk plays on runs by Wehr and Kellan Beller put Stevensville inside the Butte Central 10-yard line. But the Maroons defense stiffened up and forced a turnover on downs. Central was able to make timely plays on defense throughout the game.
"I thought our defense played well," Peoples said. "(Class A leading rusher Kellan) Beller is a big horse of a running back. He runs hard and he had some yards. We kept him from big plays."
Central got out of the shadow of their own end zone thanks to a great catch by Kyle Holter at the Maroons 48-yard line. On the next play, Lakkala raced in for another TD from 52 yards out, breaking several tackles along the way to make it 20-0.
To start the second quarter, Stevensville converted a fourth and 15 as Wehr hit Beller on a wheel route to get the ball down to the Maroons 8-yard line. However, Central's Rye Doherty intercepted a pass inside the 5-yard line to preserve the shutout.
Konnor Pochervina capped off the ensuing Central drive with a 1-yard TD to extend the Maroons lead to 27-0, which they would take into halftime.
Maroons QB Luke Garrison was picked off by Gus Turner on the opening drive of the third quarter, but the Maroons took it right back thanks to a Wehr fumble. Lakkala punched in his third TD from the 4-yard line. Aside from the one blemish, Garrison was solid for the rest of the game.
"I think our quarterback made some really good decisions tonight," Peoples said. "He made some nice plays."
Dougie Peoples hauled in a 7-yard touchdown pass from Garrison to put Central over the 40-point mark.
Wehr hit Turner for a 65-yard TD to get the Yellowjackets on the board thanks to a blown coverage in the Maroons secondary.
Wehr added a 17-yard touchdown run to make it 41-14.
Not everything went Central's way Friday night, however. Corvallis was shut out by Libby 14-0, which means the Maroons do not make the playoffs.
