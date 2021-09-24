BUTTE — Coach Don Peoples was surprised with a Gatorade shower as the final seconds ticked off the clock in Butte Central's homecoming game against Corvallis on Friday night. Butte Central won 44-0, which recorded Peoples' 200th career win.
"This is about the kids and the accomplishments we've made as a coaching staff," Peoples said. "It's about the kids first, I'm just a member of this coaching staff."
With the shutout victory, Butte Central is now 2-3 on the season and will host Dillon next Friday at 7 p.m. Corvallis has dropped to 0-5 and will host Stevensville next Saturday.
The Maroons got on the board first through a short touchdown run by Hunter Pochervina. Quarterback Luke Garrison quickly snapped the ball and ran it into the end zone for the two-point conversion.
The option was the go-to play for the Maroons in the first half. Garrison broke off a 30-yard option run on their second drive, but Corvallis’s Trey Joseph made an impressive defensive play to end Central’s drive on fourth down.
Easton Lakkala pinned Corvallis inside their own five-yard line as the first quarter came to a close, where Butte Central led 8-0. Corvallis was soon forced to punt.
"I thought our defense really played well tonight, we got after them defensively," Peoples said. "I think offensively we did good things but we hurt ourselves a little bit."
Turnovers and penalties became an issue for Butte Central during the second quarter. Two touchdowns were taken off the board because of penalties.
To complicate things further, Garrison fumbled twice while in the red zone. Fortunately for Butte Central, it’s defense quickly got the ball back to give the offense more opportunities, including an interception by Kyle Holter.
Garrison made up for the fumbles, though. He scored once on the ground and later connected on a TD pass to Lakkala.
Holter also returned a punt for a touchdown to give Butte Central a 27-0 lead at halftime.
"That's what our challenge was at halftime, not making more mistakes," Peoples said. "We wanted to put the hammer down. This is still a very young team but they played well and every player got to get on the field tonight."
"But our defense really set the tempo, I don't think they (Corvallis) had a first down in the first half," Peoples continued. "We created turnovers and offensively we went up and down the field. We're a team that's growing every snap."
Corvallis continued to struggle offensively to begin the third quarter. Drew Badovinac put a stop to Corvallis’s first drive of the half with an interception. Three plays later, Garrison found a diving Holter on a deep touchdown pass.
Garrison continued to play well and found Zane Moodry on a deep pass for six points. Ethan Andersch added a field goal in the fourth quarter to give Butte Central a 44-0 lead.
Corvallis made a final attempt to score but turned the ball over on downs.
"This is only Luke's fourth game as a quarterback. He's maturing and getting better every game," Peoples said. "We've got some good kids and we're determined to keep working hard."
While Peoples praised his team's effort and performance, he still acknowledged that turnovers and in-the-moment mistakes must be fixed if the Maroons are to continue winning this season.
Friday night's win ended a two-game losing streak for Central and has given the team momentum going into next week. Peoples credited his team's improvement to the players' work and attitude.
"I'm really proud of how the kids prepared for this game," Peoples said. "We got them up for team meetings and film at 6:30 a.m. on Monday. They were a determined bunch and I'm so proud of our team. This night all-in-all is about the kids."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.