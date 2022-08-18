BUTTE – The Butte Central Catholic football team will hold their annual Maroon-and-White game on Bob Green Field at Alumni Coliseum on the campus of Montana Tech on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
The Maroons' first week of practice is in the books as Butte Central Catholic head coach Don Peoples, Jr. and his staff ready the team for its intrasquad affair.
"We are all excited about the progress we've made in training camp," Peoples said. "Our kids have been super positive, and I think there's real energy. We played a lot of football this summer and had a lot of time on the field. We feel like our progress has added a great tempo. Of course, we have work to do still to install our offensive, defensive, and special teams schemes. But, we feel like we're making great progress right now."
"I think a big part of that is we have word veteran team really when you look at it we eight starters couple sides the ball, and a lot of kids who played a lot of football," Peoples said. "So, I think that's been a real positive for us. I think the other thing is we have some inexperienced guys who are doing a great job learning, and it helps to have that level of experience out there to help us develop our team.
Development of depth is vital to a successful team and can be a blessing, even though program numbers may not be where they are in upper classifications.
"In Class A football, we don't always have 100 guys in our program," Peoples said. "This year, we are in the mid-30s; for us, it is seven or eight more kids than last year. So, it feels like we have a little more depth. We build depth in our program to know our backup in many positions is a player that starts at another position. That's part of our juggling act: just getting kids who might be starting their receiver reps at quarterback, kids who might be starting to guard reps at center, and the same thing in the secondary outside linebacker might be going back up at another position, and then we bring it up outside linebacker to fill in for them. That's the case as it is a part of the training camp process in getting kids ready to play more than one position. The best way to summarize it is that it is a challenging thing because right now, you're trying to get as many reps as possible to your first team. But we must get reps to the kids in the backup situations too. It is progressing well."
The ability to shift players into multiple roles and positions produces wrinkles on both sides of the ball, forcing opponents to alter game plans and adjust on the fly.
"In one area, for instance, we have six kids we feel like will get varsity reps at wide receiver and tight end," Peoples said. "With that kind of depth, you know those kids are all learning other positions as a backup kind of thing."
Saturday's scrimmage at Bob Green Field will be some of the players' first exposure to a high school setting, albeit at a college stadium. In Peoples' eyes, it is an opportunity for players to step up and challenge for a starting role.
"We have a lot of positions and rotations; we are still trying to figure those out," Peoples said. "We tell the kids daily that you are competing with yourself and being accountable to yourself and your teammates. I think the kids sense that there are some playing time decisions.
We try to play as many kids as we can. That is important for the long haul of the season."
The Maroon-and-White game is an essential game for the Central Catholic program annually. Opportunities to stand out and shine are there for the taking.
"We will tell our kids every year at our intrasquad game we've had someone emerge and find themselves a high role on our team," Peoples said. "So it's important that you know one of the things we like is having enough kids in our program this year to where we have enough in every position group. We are going to have a real solid JV season for the kids, and that's great for the younger guys to get playing time and experience. So that's exciting, and our scrimmages are controlled. It's not like the bigger schools that may have a different kind of intrasquad game.
Improvement and consistency are qualities about the Maroons that Peoples has been able to measure early with his 2022 squad.
"We will have good quality 11-on-11 that helps us get ready for game one," Peoples said. "Last year, we went 3-5 on the season and were in three of our five losses as the game went in the fourth quarter. "Consistency and putting full games together are certainly a point of emphasis. We must make sure that we're better this year. I think that's the key to our success or failure in this football season."
The expectations for Saturday's scrimmage will be marking the constant improvement of the Maroons in all three facets.
"We're going review our special teams and do some 7-on-7," Peoples said. "In week one, we're going to face one of the top quarterbacks in the state. So, we are going to focus on our defensive coverages. On the flip side, we will work on our passing game. We also want to give our guys a taste of 11-on-11 and prepare for a game. We will have as much simulated offensive and defense as you can. We want to identify things that we do well, some things that need fine-tuning, and find things that we are not doing right until we have a game-type scenario. So, there are a lot of goals for Saturday."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.