BUTTE — The Butte Central football team will forfeit its season opener next Friday at Polson due to student-athletes violating athletic department and school policy, the Butte Central Education Foundation announced in a Saturday press release.
"It's a tough thing to go through with a group of young people," said coach Don Peoples in a telephone interview. "We're going to use it to grow and be better, and it's going to lead us to better things down the road."
The move comes after an undisclosed number of student-athletes were suspended for a violation, which also was undisclosed.
"The Butte Central Administration and coaching staff collectively made the decision to suspend the players after learning of the violation and to ensure the integrity and principles of athletic department rules," the release said.
The statement went on to say that the students are suspended through Saturday, per school policy.
"We're honest with our kids," Peoples said. "We followed our protocols and policies, and did what we felt was right in the situation. These are hard things to deal with.
The Maroons are now scheduled to open their season at Browning on Sept. 3.
"Butte Central High School would like to extend its apologies to Polson High School for the cancellation and would like to emphasis (sic) the importance of following athletic department and school policies," the release concluded.
