BUTTE — Officials have not determined whether Butte Central’s football game against Stevensville at Montana Tech this Friday will go on as scheduled given new COVID-19 developments, but three upcoming girls volleyball matches have been postponed or canceled.
The Maroons’ football game at Corvallis was postponed Friday night and then canceled Saturday when it was determined that some players had direct contact with a positive COVID case at Butte Central.
Chad Petersen, Butte Central’s activities director, said Monday that several football and volleyball players are now under a 14-day quarantine.
Because of that, the freshman football game against Corvallis that had been set for Monday was canceled but there has been no decision yet on the varsity game against Stevensville.
“A decision on this game will be made later this week,” Petersen said in a news release. “This will allow the health department more time to identify additional close contacts, if any.”
The Butte Central Homecoming will not take place this week and will be rescheduled.
The volleyball match against Hamilton set for this past Saturday was postponed and all matches against Corvallis that were scheduled for Thursday were postponed. Home matches against Polson set for Saturday were canceled and matches at Dillon on Oct. 1 were postponed.
The matches against Hamilton, Corvallis and Dillon will be rescheduled but the ones against Polson will not because they are non-conference.?
