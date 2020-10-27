BUTTE — The Butte Central football team, which has seen four games canceled and forfeited a fifth due to the coronavirus pandemic, has scheduled a season-ending game against Glendive on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Lockwood High School just outside of Billings.
Butte Central (1-5) forfeited its season opener at Hamilton and has had games against Corvallis, Stevensville, Browning and Columbia Falls canceled. The Maroons did fill in with a game against Livingston, which played a junior varsity scheduled this season, on Oct. 9.
Like the rest of the Eastern A, Glendive (2-2) started its season two weeks late and still saw three games canceled due to coronavirus concerns: against Billings Central, Laurel and Lewistown.
Neither team qualified for the Class A playoffs, which begin Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.