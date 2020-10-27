BUTTE — The Butte Central football team, which has seen four games canceled and forfeited a fifth due to the coronavirus pandemic, has scheduled a season-ending game against Glendive on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Lockwood High School just outside of Billings.

Butte Central (1-5) forfeited its season opener at Hamilton and has had games against Corvallis, Stevensville, Browning and Columbia Falls canceled. The Maroons did fill in with a game against Livingston, which played a junior varsity scheduled this season, on Oct. 9.

Like the rest of the Eastern A, Glendive (2-2) started its season two weeks late and still saw three games canceled due to coronavirus concerns: against Billings Central, Laurel and Lewistown.

Neither team qualified for the Class A playoffs, which begin Friday.

