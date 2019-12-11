BUTTE — Part of the reason Guido Ossello is taking his talents to Missoula is family, but part of the reason involves a close friend who's soon to be a close rival.
Butte Central receiver Guido Ossello committed to Montana football team Wednesday after a key season with the Maroons, which saw the future Griz bring in 39 receptions for 698 yards and seven touchdowns in Central’s run to the Class A playoffs.
Recruited by Griz tight end coach Jace Schillinger as a walk-on, Ossello said the decision took time to deliberate, but that Missoula became the choice for the 6’3”, 195-pound receiver.
“I like everything,” Ossello said. “The atmosphere, the football games. I like Missoula, been there a lot and group up there for a quite a bit. Liking a lot about Missoula helped me make my decision too.”
Ossello thanked the staff and community that Central has provided, saying that the Maroons’ staff was a key part of his impressive senior season and improvement on the field.
The receiver also said that teammate and Montana State commit Aaron Richards was a big factor in helping the Maroon decide on his future, despite the fact that Richards will be playing for the Griz’s biggest rival.
“The coaches gave me a lot,” Ossello said. “Aaron Richards, who obviously committed to [Montana State,] is one of my best friends and he made it pretty easy for me. He knew it was going to be a long process, it took me a while to make the decision, but he helped me make it pretty easy.”
Central head coach Don Peoples shared Ossello’s sentiment of thanks and joy, saying that the receiver’s talent was something special for the Maroons.
“We are very proud of Guido,” Peoples said. “He is an outstanding young man who will be a great addition to the University of Montana. He had an outstanding season for our football team this fall and emerged as one of the top receivers in the state. His size, speed, and ability to go get the ball was special. We have a full reel of amazing catches and big plays.”
Ossello grew up a Griz fan and threw out a couple of names that he grew up watching and drawing inspiration from, one of which includes a familial connection.
“Obviously [wide receiver] Marc Mariani,” Ossello said. “I remember him from a young age… My cousin also played there for a couple years before he got hurt, Ryan Burke from Billings Central. He was a pretty good player there and he’s my biggest role model I would say.”
Ossello says he plans on a commitment ceremony in February. Ossello is Montana's 12th known Class of 2020 commit and 6th known in-state commitment.
