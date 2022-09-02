BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons hosts the Browning Indians in their second home game of the season, the first at Bob Green Field, on Friday night.
The Maroons fell to Polson at Naranche Field last Friday, 49-14. The game was moved earlier in the week due to a blown transformer from earlier in the summer and the lights were not fully functional at Alumni Stadium. The lights will be ready to go on Friday, along with the new scoreboard screen at Bob Green Field.
Central played well in the loss to the Polson. However, the Pirates’ offense was too much to contain.
Jarrett Wilson threw for 262 yards and rushed for 209 yards, having accounted for six of the Pirates’ seven touchdowns.
“Jarrett did a decent job extending plays,” Central head coach Don Peoples, Jr. said after the game. “Our secondary did a good job down field to allow him that kind of time. We did have a good stretch in the second and third quarter, and our defense got some moment. He’s a great high school football player.”
Jack Keeley went 20-of-39 passing for 239 yards, two touchdowns and tossed three interceptions for the Maroons. Kyle Holter had 141 yards receiving and Eric Loos added 69 yards on six catches.
“I thought we did some real good things on both sides of the ball,” Peoples said. “Offensively, we didn’t finish a few drives. We were in the red zone at least three times and didn’t get points. We have to find a way to finish drives. Especially against a team like Polson that will put up a lot of points.”
Konner Pochervina suffered an ankle injury in the first half, and the Maroons were unable to sustain a ground game.
"There were times that we executed our passing game well and we had moments that we pressured the quarterback," Peoples said. "It is a matter of doing it on every play. We were disappointed in our running game and that has been a big focus all week. Our o-Line has to get off the ball and sustain blocks and we need to do a better job of reading blocks."
Browning seeks their first win of the season, following a home shutout loss to Frenchtown, 41-0.
The Broncs scored three times in the first quarter and led at the half, 35-0.
Payton Grant was 10-of-21 for 49 yards and tossed one interception for the Indians.
Grant is a 6-5 quarterback with a strong arm and good speed. Tommy Running Rabbit, Maurice Redhorn III, Brayds Vielle, Tahj Wells, Sam Gordon, and Brenden Whiteman saw time in the passing game against Frenchtown.
The Indians have a big offensive and defensive line. Christian Bird Rattler (6-4, 350 lbs.), Andrew Kipp (6-3, 280 lbs.), James Whitcomb (5-11, 270 lbs.), and Elijah Killsnight (6-4, 275 lbs.) will be relied upon to help establish the run game offensively. While on the defensive side of the ball, the group will be tasked to keep a watch on Keeley, Pochervina, Holter, Loos and other key members of the Maroons’ powerful offense.
"Browning is always a challenging team," Peoples said. "They are huge up front and they are full of very good athletes. They always play hard. For us to be successful, we have to do a better job of running the ball and swarming to the ball on defense."
For the Maroons to be successful on Friday, they will need to establish their offensive pressure early and execute the defensive game plan throughout the contest.
"We really pushed hard in practice all week," Peoples said. "We have emphasized playing harder and more consistently. Our number one priority is to get better and focus on what we can control in the game, which is our effort and how we execute. Although we always focus on our opponents, our goal for this week is to improve and to be a better football team. We are excited about being at home and the opportunity to step forward as a team."
