BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons poured in on from the get-go and routed the Browning Indians 51-12 Friday night at Bob Green Field in Butte.
Maroons quarterback Jack Keeley found Dougie Peoples for a pair of touchdowns during the opening half. The first went for five yards and the second was a 74-yard catch and run to give Central a 34-6 lead with 9:12 left in the second quarter.
Kyle Holter also had a pair of first-half TDs, with both coming on the ground. The first was a 38-yard burst. Holter's second touchdown was from 6 yards out and gave Central a 41-6 lead which it took into halftime.
Keeley also had touchdown passes to Rye Doherty and Eric Loos during the Maroons' dominant first half.
Tahj Wells accounted for Browning's first-half points, running one in from 25 yards away at the 8:07 mark in the first half.
With a running clock for most of the second half, the Maroons were able to cruise the rest of the way for the victory.
In doing so, they added a 40-yard field goal by Ethan Andersch to make it 44-12 Central with 1:55 left in the third.
Finally, Keeley hit Zane Moodry for a 38-yard TD pass with 9:08 left in the fourth, stretching the Maroons lead to 51-12.
Tommy Running Rabbit punched it in from 3 yards out for the Indians with 4:07 in the third. That was their only points of the second half.
“It was a good bounce-back,” Butte Central head coach Don Peoples, Jr. said. “We pushed these kids hard this week and challenged them to get better. We accomplished that.”
The Maroons outgained the Indians, 359-184. Keeley was 9-of-20 passing for 165 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Holter carried the ball 15 times for 189 yards and scored three times. Dougie Peoples led all receivers with 77 yards.
“Our offense cannot be one dimensional,” Peoples said. “It is set up to be balanced and it worked tonight. Jack (Keeley) threw the ball well. A bunch of guys caught balls for him tonight, so that worked out. I am really happy that our run game got going. We did it without our number one running back, Konner Pochervina, who we hope to have back next week. Kyle Holter did an amazing job.”
Payton Grant was 7-of-18 passing for 59 yards for Browning. Maurice Redhorn III ran for 68 yards.
"We are definitely still trying to figure ourselves out still, with a new staff, new offense, and new defense," Browning head coach Shance Hall said. "We are searching for our identity. We tried a new option with a running back . We were hoping to open up some room."
Central will travel to Whitefish on Sept. 9. Browning travels to Stevensville.
