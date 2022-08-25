BUTTE — The Butte Central Catholic Maroons will host Polson in a key Montana Class A Football matchup on Friday night at Naranche Stadium at 7 p.m.
On Tuesday, the game was moved from Alumni Stadium at Montana Tech to Naranche due to the transformer explosion earlier this summer that affected the light standards. The lighting system will not be ready until the Maroons’ Week 2 game against Browning.
It has been two years since Polson and Central took the field against one another. Polson won by forfeit in 2021.
The last time these teams squared up was Oct. 16, 2020, when Polson sophomore quarterback Jarrett Wilson went 34-of-46 for 519 yards passing and six touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown to lead the Pirates over Central, 56-27.
Juniors Colton Graham (14-217, three touchdowns) and Xavier Fisher (11-236 yards, one score) helped in Wilson’s success.
The calendar is now in August 2022. Wilson (228-of-321, 3,081 passing yards, 48 TDs, three INTs, 103-646 rushing yards, six rushing TDs) continues to be one of the most productive quarterbacks in Montana and looks to guide Polson back into the playoffs.
Wilson (103-646, six TD rushes) and Keyen Nash (43-229, two TD rushes) return to a running game that averaged 102.7 yards per contest last season.
With the top four Pirate receivers graduated, Wilson will have a new corps of receivers. Trent Dwelle (15-108. two TD receptions) and Dawson Dumont (7-89, four TD receptions) lead the returning receivers.
Defensively, the Maroons have a host of two-way players that make up their front seven. It will be an opportunity to put the defense up against one of the most powerful offenses in Class A.
The Pirates have plenty of depth on defense, as Wilson (108 tackles, seven tackles for loss) and Nash (91 tackles, 16 tackles for loss) anchor the unit.
BCC lost five games in 2021, three of which were close heading into the fourth quarter. Head coach Don Peoples, Jr. has stressed since the end of last season that the Maroons need to eliminate mistakes to have an opportunity to close out games. The focus has been doing away with errors.
“The first 8-10 days of practice, there is a little more patience involved,” Peoples said, following the Maroon-and-White game. “The little mistakes that you make against a team like Polson, or anyone on our schedule, that will prevent you from winning. We (as a staff) will be more demanding. Higher tempos, higher expectations, and a little higher intensity.”
The Maroons have a strong-armed quarterback in Jack Keeley, a punishing runner in Konnor Porchervina, stout tight end in Eric Loos, and wide receivers that work well in traffic and in the open.
An energetic crowd is expected at Naranche Stadium, as Central and Polson face one another for the first time in two seasons.
