BUTTE — With fall football camp still more than a month away, Butte Central and Whitehall have made the most of the off-season. The most recent example was Thursday night when the teams scrimmaged at Montana Tech.
After a rainy afternoon, the two teams took the field for seven-on-seven drills and scrimmaging. Whitehall coach Dan Lacy said he was glad his team could make the trip and wants to do more off-season scrimmages in the future.
“This is something we’ve always wanted to get rolling,” Lacy said. “Some of our coaches went to Butte Central and I live here in Butte. It’s good to play against other competition every once in a while and the travel was really doable.”
With 12 players graduating and leaving the program, gaining experience is key for Whitehall. While the scrimmage was not played in full pads and did not have a game-like atmosphere, the experience was one of many steps to get the team prepared.
Butte Central has just about 30 players taking part in the team’s off-season program. While the roster has yet to be finalized, the scrimmage as well as routine workouts, have been helpful in evaluating what the team will look like in August.
“The kids started right away last November; they have been working hard in the weight room,” Maroons coach Don Peoples said. “We’ve had open gym and had a great turnout for that, kids have been working on strength and speed.”
Coaches were allowed to participate in player workouts as of June 1 and the scrimmage against Whitehall was the second scrimmage so far for Butte Central. But before any football-related activities began, much of the team participated in a unique off-season opportunity, thanks to track coach Dan McGree.
Football players were invited to work out with the track team this season, even if they did not wish to compete in competition. The additional training proved helpful for many players, according to Peoples.
“This spring in track, coach McGree had a plan where we encouraged the football guys to join the track team,” Peoples said. “McGree developed the program which ended up adding a lot of kids to the track team. It really helped them improve their speed and conditioning.”
Whitehall took a similar approach, as the girls' basketball team and football team have worked out together in the off-season. The idea has built comradery between programs and within the school community.
The new workout routines have helped build a good turnout and positive attitude among athletes, according to Lacy.
"When you're a small school it's important to support each other," Lacy said. "We've had everyone by in from middle schoolers to seniors. The culture has started to change. The buy-in has always been there but we're getting more and more kids involved, more are coming in from Harrison."
