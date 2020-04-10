Sometimes, there’s strength in less numbers.
Butte Central’s athletics have consistently performed above their enrollment, the most recent evidence being the Maroon boys’ basketball program becoming Class A state co-champions.
Now, with the future of spring sports and fall sports up in the air due to the threat of COVID-19, Central is adapting like the rest of Montana’s high schools athletic departments, but the nature of the Maroons numbers and tight-knit culture has benefits.
“There's definitely positives in our numbers,” said Central athletic director Chad Petersen. “Of our current programs, the circle is smaller and it’s more manageable than say a public school with close to a thousand students. It’s certainly a positive that it’s easier to implement and to manage.”
Small numbers have been an issue for the Maroons in the past, both on and off the field of competition. Just over a year ago, a co-op was considered between Central and Anaconda High, although neither side ended up being in favor of the move.
While the overarching issue is still at play for Central, the required adjustments to a rapid change in environment has primarily been made easier due to their size.
Everything from organizing staff meetings to checking in on athletes is manageable, and Butte Central Catholic Schools president and Maroons football coach Don Peoples Jr. says that it helps that Central has staff, both athletic and academic, that have looked to prepare and adjust as smoothly as possible.
“We had a remarkable response in our school system,” Peoples Jr. said. “We’re blessed to be very technologically able, we provided a device for every kid in the school, we had figured that the decision was forthcoming and we were in preparation mode.
“We had already started the process and took a week with our faculty and staff to organize, and it was amazing to see their cooperation. We created a full-blown learning program in about a week, from kindergarten to grade 12.”
Central’s athletics staff not only balances putting together a new learning plan and athletics plan, but many of the staff also have other jobs that they juggle as well.
Petersen says that’s where things do get challenging, as he and Central work with non-district employees to ensure that they do what they need to for the Maroons, but also for their families and lives outside of the school.
“It is more challenging for our staff because a large majority of our staff is non-district employees,” Petersen said. “And have their own jobs with their own responsibilities. To have to adjust their schedules to do these programs, it’s a bit more challenging for some of our coaches. And, in addition to their other jobs, they have families of their own and juggling all that has presented challenges.”
The Maroons are utilizing the advantages they do have to overcome the added difficulty they face, but it doesn’t make potential cancellations of seasons any easier to swallow.
With spring preparation already affected in fall sports like football, Peoples says that it’s hard enough, but hopes for life to come back to normal in time for the “open-coaching” period in the summer.
“As a football coach, it’s hard,” Peoples Jr. said. “We’d typically be working in the weight room and having meetings and we’re missing out on that as well as open-field workouts… From June 1 to July 30, it’s called the open-coaching period. That’s when everyone goes to camps, and we can actually coach the kids, so we had some big plans for our kids in the summer month.”
Fall sports preparation as well as major spring events, like the Class A state softball championship that’s scheduled to be held in Butte on May 21-23, are all now in the same boat of uncertainty, which Petersen says is the hardest aspect of adapting with changes.
“One of the frustrating aspects is the uncertainty of it all,” Petersen said. “We’re currently dealing with spring stuff, but we don’t know if this will affect our fall and winter programs going into next year. There’s going to be a new normal, I don’t think society will go back to the way things were before this happened. There will be challenges, the social distancing aspect and other health and considerations.”
No matter what those changes are, expect the Maroons to keep finding ways forward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.