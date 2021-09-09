BUTTE — The Bulldogs had an impressive win over a talented Great Falls team last week, but they will need to bring the same level of effort and execution to beat Helena High on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs (1-1) defeated Great Falls 17-7 last week while Helena (2-0) defeated Billings Senior 28-14. The Bulldogs' only loss so far this season was against Billings Senior.
"When we turned on the film it solidified some things for us," Butte coach Arie Grey said. "We played hard and played fast (against Great Falls) but we have to get better at the fundamentals."
Defense was one of the keys that helped the Bulldogs come up with a win against Great Falls, a team led by one of Montana's top quarterbacks in Reed Harris. Butte's pass coverage appeared hard to beat, but Grey said his team has to improve on tackling.
The Bulldogs will face a talented, dual-threat quarterback again Friday. Helena's Kaden Huot, a Montana Griz commit, threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in last week's win over Billings Senior.
"We're playing a really good team (Helena), they play the game how the game is supposed to be played," Grey said. "Their quarterback is really talented and has made jumps each year. He's a three-year starter and the top quarterback in the state."
Jace Stenson and Kenley Leary have both gotten reps at quarterback for the Bulldogs but a starter has not been named. Leary started against Billings Senior while Stenson started against Great Falls. A starter is expected to be named after next week's game at Kalispell Flathead, according to Grey.
Both Stenson and Leary played against Great Falls. Stenson went 6-for-13 passing and Leary was 11-for-14 with a touchdown.
"There's seven units on our football team and there's great leadership in each unit," Grey said. "As a team we have great leadership, it's just a great group of kids. Both (Leary and Stenson) will play against Helena."
The special teams unit is the one Grey said needs the most improvement. He voiced the importance of special teams when playing Helena, as it could be a way to combat the Bengals' speed.
Kicker Casey Kautzman made a deep, late-game field goal to seal the win for Butte last week. While the kicking game appeared to be solid, Grey said kickoffs and returns will be key.
"Against Helena we want to win the hidden yards," Grey said. "We need to get better on special teams, winning those plays and executing during kickoffs. But we don't want to pinpoint, overall we simply need to get better."
Grey also acknowledged Helena's talented and experienced defense. Helena intercepted two passes last week and had multiple sacks.
In addition to Helena's defensive skill players, it's defensive line, led by defensive captain Marcus Evans, will also present a challenge, according to Grey.
"They have a dynamic player in Marcus Evans who plays on both sides of the ball," Grey said. "Their front line is probably the best we've seen. It's a great challenge for us against a really good team. I know our guys are excited."
Another player to watch will be Helena's Chase McGurran who plays receiver and defensive back. He had an interception to go along with four receptions, including one for a touchdown.
