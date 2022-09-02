The Butte Bulldogs make their first road trip on Friday as they take on the Great Falls Bison at Memorial Stadium.
Butte goes into Friday night's contest after opening their season with a come-from-behind 36-28 win over Billings Senior.
Jace Stenson helped rally the Bulldogs after a 14-2 deficit with a trio of touchdown passes, including an 80-yard strike to freshman Cayde Stajcar. Stenson ended the night 14-of-24 passing for 242 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a 39-yard scamper for a score, leading the team with 61 yards rushing.
"We were very happy with how we handled adversity and did not panic," Butte head coach Arie Grey said. "We need to continue to grow in the run game. Our communication on the field and understanding of situational football needs to improve."
Kale McDonald had four tackles and a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown. Ethan Cunningham and Luke Garrison each had seven tackles on defense, and Isaac Kohler and Zach Tierney added six tackles.
Great Falls mounted a comeback of their own, eliminating a 17-point deficit last week against Helena. Rafe Longin's 55-yard run in the fourth quarter and a late defensive stop by the Bison secured the 30-27 over the Bengals.
In the 2021 game at Naranche Stadium, Butte broke open a 7-7 halftime tie with a touchdown in the third quarter and a Casey Kautzman insurance field goal to defeat Great Falls, 17-7.
Stenson and Kenley Leary split time at quarterback in last year's game, combining for 17-of-27 passing for 233 yards and one touchdown. Cameron Gurnsey caught 11 passes for 129 yards, and Cole Worley caught a 65-yard pass.
Gavin Vetter had 19 carries for 70 yards and one touchdown.
Ryan Krahe had 16 tackles on defense for Great Falls, including three of the team's 11 tackles for loss.
Reed Harris went 7-of-18 passing for the Bison for 93 yards, tossed one touchdown, and added 132 yards rushing. Keegan Chenoweth had two catches for 64 yards and a score.
Cole Stewart had 13 tackles to lead the Bulldogs.
Harris is a dual-threat that Butte will have their eye on in Friday night's game.
"Great Falls has one of the most dynamic football players in the state in Reed Harris," Grey said. "They play him everywhere. I love their physicality. They (Great Falls) play the game the way it was meant to be played. They are sound in all three phases of the game."
Road games are often looked at as "business trips," and this is the first road game of the season. However, road trips can help a team bond, and the Bulldogs are a close-knit team as it is.
"We treat road trips as an opportunity to grow and bond together," Grey said. "We are excited to be going into hostile territory."
A team's most significant improvement is between games one and two. Grey believes that as well. However, growth and consistency are what Grey looks for daily.
"I don't think you can ever be satisfied with where you are as a program," Grey said. "We need to continue to grow in all areas. I am very proud of our guys and love being around them. Friday night is another opportunity for us to grow."
