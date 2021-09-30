BUTTE — The Bulldogs have returned to Butte after shutting out Missoula Big Sky 24-0 last week, and will face Helena Capital in their homecoming game Friday at 7 p.m.
With a 4-1 record, the Bulldogs have not lost since their Week 1 heartbreaker against Billings Senior. The Bulldogs looked stellar on both sides of the ball in the victory of Missoula Big Sky and will look to continue the hot streak Friday.
"The thing that's helped us is we play some really good football on the defensive side of the ball," Butte coach Arie Grey said. "Our defense has played lights-out all year and has done a tremendous job of playing fast and physical football. Defense has kind of carried us."
The Bulldogs defense came up with two first quarter interceptions before forcing two straight punts in the second quarter against Missoula Big Sky. Not only did the Bulldogs come up with stops, but the offense capitalized often when they had the ball.
Jace Stenson has looked comfortable and ready in the pocket as the Bulldogs' starting quarterback. Grey emphasized that his team needs to start games with speed and Stenson did just that last week, throwing two first half touchdowns.
One of those touchdown passes was to Dylan Snyder, who has been a significant factor on offense, defense and special teams so far this season.
"Dylan Snyder and what he's done, it changes the game," Grey said. "What he's able to do with the ball in his hands helps us a lot. He makes plays in so many ways and plays how the game is meant to be played."
Butte has already beaten a top-tier team in Helena and has shown no signs of slowing down. Grey said his team has not focused on the win streak, just the next game.
The in-the-moment philosophy will be needed with a game against 4-1 Kalispell Glacier looming next week. It will be important for the Bulldogs not to overlook Helena Capital, a team that has already beaten Bozeman, Kalispell Flathead and Missoula Big Sky.
"You know, I haven't really looked back on where I thought we'd be at this point in the season when we first started," Grey said. "It's been all about focusing on the game each week and improving every single day. It's easy to get complacent after a big win but this group has done a good job staying focused."
"It's just a great group of kids who really work hard," Grey continued. "With that said we still need to improve in every area of our game. We want to play fast."
Helena Capital (3-2) fell to Butte's next opponent, Kalispell Glacier, 21-7 last week. Another element to the Bulldogs game that the Bruins will need to account for is the kicking game. Kicker Casey Kautzman has been the model of consistency this season. His highlights include a Butte-High-record 51-yard field goal last week.
The Maroons held homecoming festivities last week where they came up with a much-needed 44-0 win over Corvallis. The victory ended a two-game losing streak and could provide momentum towards their game against Dillon on Friday at 7 p.m.
Coach Don Peoples recorded his 200th win at Butte Central with the victory over Corvallis. He said the win was important for the team and that it came from well-executed defense and consistent improvement on offense.
"We feel like our defense is really playing fast and aggressive," Peoples said. "Offensively we are executing better but we have to finish better, that was the takeaway from last game. But our team is getting better each week."
Peoples also said playing top-of-the-conference schools Whitefish and Hamilton early in the season was both helpful and reason for the team's slow start. As the season has progressed, Butte Central players have seemed more comfortable in their roles.
An example of their offensive improvement can be found in their passing game, where quarterbacks Luke Garrison and Jack Keeley have made strides despite their inexperience.
"Both of our quarterbacks have great potential but they are inexperienced," Peoples said. "Even as the game progressed last week Luke Garrison improved. We think they're both growing and developing and we're excited for them."
Garrison had three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown last week against Corvallis. While he threw the ball more often than their prior two games, Garrison was effective on option runs throughout the game against Corvallis.
Eyston Lakkala and Konnor Pochervina have complimented Garrison well so far both by recieving and running the ball. Both players recorded a touchdown last week and could be key for a win against Dillon.
"The teams we've lost to on the field are both undefeated," Peoples said. "It's a matter of gaining confidence. Our kids are focused and we're really excited about how much we're improving throughout the season."
The Beavers (3-2) will go into Friday's game after a 27-21 win over Frenchtown last week. Dillon has already lost to Hamilton and Whitefish as well.
Regardless of record, conference standing or any other statistic, Peoples said Dillon will be a challenge on Friday. He said the Beavers have consistently been well-coached and sport a variety of ways to attack on offense.
"Dillon has a great tradition, they've been near the top of Class A for many years," Peoples said. "They're a good football team and it's a rivalry game. Our kids don't need a motivational speech for this one, they're ready to get going in this rivalry game."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.