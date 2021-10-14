BUTTE — The Bulldogs survived a scare at Missoula Hellgate on Thursday night, where they won 30-27 thanks to clutch passes, field goals and defensive stops.
Before the game, Butte head coach Arie Grey said his team had to account for the Knights' passing game and that proved to be true. Knights quarterback Connor Dicks quickly found Ian Finch for a touchdown on their first drive of the game.
"They're like a 70-30 passing team, you know, they can really throw the ball," Grey said. "Good quarterback, good running back, they're just a good offensive football team and their defense is really in your face.
Butte kicker Casey Kautzman has made crucial fields goals in multiple games this season and did the same on Thursday. He hit two field goals in the first quarter where the Knights led 7-6.
A good punt by the Knights pinned the Bulldogs inside their own 4-yard line to start a second-quarter drive, but a 40-yard run by Gavin Vetter quickly eased the pressure. The drive ended in another Kautzman field goal to give the Bulldogs a 9-7 lead.
"Casey had another great game," Grey said. "It's great to have a great kicker but we have to come out with touchdowns in the red zone. That's one thing we have to get better at."
But the Bulldogs lead did not last long as Dick found Finch again on a 56-yard touchdown pass on their next possession.
Butte picked up its pace in the second quarter where Stenson threw two touchdowns, but the defense allowed a rushing touchdown by Jacob Sweatland. The Bulldogs led 23-20 and neither team scored in the third quarter.
"We battled and played hard the entire game. I'm really proud of our guys' effort," Grey said. "Hellgate did a great job passing the ball. I'm proud of our defense, they had that big stop, but tonight was also something to learn from."
Under heavy pressure, Dick launched a 40-yard pass into the end zone where Leo Filardi made an impressive catch, scoring the first points of the second half. Filardi kicked the extra point which gave the Knights a 27-23 lead with nine minutes remaining in the game.
With six minutes remaining in the game, Gavin Vetter took a handoff, broke multiple tackles at the line of scrimmage and carried the ball 60 yards into the red zone. Good defense forced the Bulldogs to fourth down, but Stenson found Cameron Gurnsey in the end zone to give the Bulldogs a 30-27 lead.
"Gavin isn't the biggest running back but he is a warrior type of back," Grey said. "He's always going to get you back to the line of scrimmage. Multiple times tonight he was wrapped up but kept chugging, he runs hard."
Despite a spirited late-game effort, the Knights turned the ball over on downs with 50 seconds on the clock, which the Bulldogs drained for the win.
Stenson finished the game with 308 passing yards and two touchdowns. Vetter ran for 101 yards while two Butte receivers finished with more than 100 yards, Gurnsey (118) and Dylan Snyder (105).
For the Knights, Dick had 253 passing yards and 148 yards on the ground. He was helped out by Sweatland who finished with 158 combined yards.
"I'm proud of the kids for picking up a road win, this was important," Grey said. "I thought we had good stops at times, the offensive line played great as well."
Missoula Hellgate (2-5) will close out its regular season with a road game against Kalispell Glacier on Thursday at 7 p.m. Butte's (6-2) final game of the season will also be on Thursday at 7 p.m. when they host Missoula Sentinel.
