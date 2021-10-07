BUTTE — Butte High will not only host Kalispell Glacier on Friday night at 7 p.m., but will also welcome former Bulldogs to the game for Silver B Night at Naranche Stadium. It will be the latest installment of one of the oldest lettermen traditions in the country.
Former Butte High athletes 25 years removed from the program will be honored at the game. The special night is expected to be a motivational one for current athletes according to Bulldogs coach Arie Grey.
“Silver B Night is probably my favorite night of the year,” Grey said. “Kids get a chance to see guys from 25 years ago and what it means to be a Bulldog. It’s a great organization to be a part of. The guys on the team now will probably think ‘hey, that could be me in 25 years.’”
The Bulldogs (4-2) will need to remain focused on their opponent, though. After their four-game win streak ended last week, Grey emphasized consistent improvement and not looking ahead.
The 43-3 loss to Helena Capital last Friday may have been a wake-up call for the Bulldogs. Grey said his team had a bad night, but the experience was a valuable one with three games remaining in the regular season.
“Since that night, the kids have done a lot of self-reflection and came back ready to roll this week in practice,” Grey said. “They’ve done a good job focusing on how to get that one percent better every day. We got away from that a little bit the past few weeks but they’re on that track again. I’m proud of them for that.”
Grey did find in-game positives from his team’s losing performance, though. He said both the offensive and defensive lines played well, while many players adapted to unfamiliar positions as they tried to find answers to the Bruins’ electric offense.
Butte’s rush defense will need to improve if a win over Glacier is in the cards, as they allowed Helena Capital to rush for more than 300 yards last week. Butte also allowed two passing touchdowns and struggled with turnovers on offense.
Grey did not point to a single area of the team for the loss but said improvements must be made across the board.
“We have to look at all three phases of the game,” Grey said. “We’ve got to be great up front, we got to make plays in the pass game, in the run game and on special teams. We just need to make plays and that’s the bottom line.”
“I think it boils down to Capital making plays and we didn’t. And then we panicked a little bit,” Grey continued. “But what a great lesson to learn, how to handle a little bit of adversity. I think that our kids rose to the occasion this week in practice.”
Maroons to continue playoff push in Frenchtown
Butte Central (2-4) has had its fair share of struggles this season, including last week when they lost 38-20 against Dillon at home. Despite the Maroons' struggles, they are still very much in contention for making the playoffs.
The Maroons will face Frenchtown on the road Friday at 7 p.m. The Broncs (3-3) have lost to the same teams as the Maroons in Whitefish, Hamilton and Dillon.
"We're doing a lot of things well; we just have to put them all together," Butte Central coach Don Peoples said. "They've lost to the same teams we have so the winner of this game has a really good chance of making the playoffs. It's an important game in that regard."
The Maroons did in fact put all of their skills together last week against Dillon, but they appeared to fall apart in the fourth quarter. Dillon and Butte Central were tied at 14 after three quarters but the Maroons allowed 24 fourth-quarter points in the loss.
Butte Central has struggled with penalties and turnovers in multiple games this season which was also true in the Dillon game. Two turnovers late in the game made a comeback effort nearly impossible.
"Overall our guys played hard and aggressive but give Dillon credit for that fourth quarter," Peoples said. "We had a chance to go up two touchdowns last week and we didn't make it happen. When we turned the ball over a couple of times that's when the score really changed."
The Maroons were fifth in the Southwest A division as of Thursday evening. A win over Frenchtown would bump them up to fourth with one game remaining on the schedule.
But Peoples stressed the importance of not looking ahead as Frenchtown poses a significant challenge. The Broncs are coming off a 28-23 victory over Kellogg (Idaho) and have multiple offensive threats on the roster.
"Frenchtown is another really good team, they run the ball well with one of the best running backs in Peyton Hicks," Peoples said. "They've also got a really good quarterback that's a concern, Eli Quinn."
