KALISPELL — The Butte High football team is peaking at just the right time.
Christian Vetter rushed for 164 yards and a score, Blake Drakos threw two touchdown passes and the Bulldogs rolled past the Kalispell Flathead Braves 42-13 on Friday evening to improve to 2-3, earn their second-straight victory and keep themselves squarely in the hunt for a Class AA playoff berth.
"We built a lot of confidence last week (against Helena Capital) and we just kind of carried that over," said Butte coach Arie Grey. "I felt we did a good job of running the ball. We got in a groove tonight."
Flathead, which dropped to 0-5, has been all but removed from the playoff picture.
Butte scored on the first drive of the game on a play that initially looked disastrous. Vetter fumbled the ball at Flathead's 3-yard line before it scooped up by tight end and Griz commit Jake Olson for a score.
On its next possession, the Bulldogs brought out their punt team before Casey Kautzman took the snap and rushed for a 24-yard gain to setup Drakos' first touchdown, a 28-yard scoring pass to Braydon Cetraro.
Vetter scored his touchdown early in the second quarter on a 4-yard run before Flathead's Charlie Hinchey got the Braves on the board on a 3-yard scramble.
Butte's Tucker LeProwse then scored on a 2-yard run to give the Bulldogs a 28-7 halftime lead.
Flathead's Alec Thomas found the endzone on a 4-yard run midway through the third quarter to cut Butte's lead to 28-13, but the Braves didn't score after that.
Butte's final two scores were a 27-yard pass from Drakos to Cameron Gurnsey in the third quarter and a 5-yard rushing score from Aiden Lee in the final quarter.
Butte hosts Missoula Big Sky next Friday while Flathead gears up for its crosstown game against Kalispell Glacier.
“We’re going to do what we always do, enjoy the win on the way home, then wake up and get get better," Grey said. "We'll come back Monday and take it one day at a time."
