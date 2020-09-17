BUTTE — On the eve of Butte High football’s 2020 home opener, measures were taken to ensure that Naranche Stadium will be a little more populated when the Bulldogs host Kalispell Glacier under Friday night lights.
On Thursday afternoon, Butte-Silver Bow County Health Officer Karen Sullivan signed off an a revised spectator policy that will allow each suited up home player to have four people in attendance while each suited up visiting player will be permitted to have two people in attendance. A limited number of Butte High seniors will be allowed to attend as well, though the specific limit hasn't yet been set. Naranche's student section has a capacity of 200.
In a school district news release, Butte Athletic Director Chuck Merrifield said that "everyone will be social-distanced, masked up and we will have no crossover between sections."
The updated fan policy will more than triple the number of potential spectators as the original allowed just two fans per home player and no visiting fans. The maximum number of home spectators will now be 280 and the maximum number of visiting team fans will be approximately 120. The listed stadium capacity at Naranche is 7,200.
For Sullivan, the alternative of having both home and visiting fans congested around the fences at Naranche was worrying. The modified policy she approved on Thursday was a compromise to minimize the chance of that happening.
"The prospect of having an unorchestrated, unchoreographed melee of people outside of Naranche is a bigger public health threat than this choreographed option," Sullivan said. "We regrouped and came up with what I think is a decent plan."
The updated plan got Sullivan's stamp of approval, but she said it will ultimately come down to the school district to ensure that "appropriate social distancing and mask wearing" is enforced.
With pressure building over spectator restrictions, including a group of athletes' grandparents meeting with Chief Executive Dave Palmer this week, the health board on Tuesday announced its intentions to meet Thursday to revisit its policy. That meeting was ultimately canceled and the new fan policy was approved without a vote by the health board.
The health department issued its initial set of spectator guidelines in August, outlining a policy that allowed each uniformed Butte High or Butte Central player to have two fans in attendance while barring visiting fans.
Butte-Silver Bow isn’t the first county in Montana to revise its fan policy after facing backlash. On Wednesday, Helena Public Schools announced that it would permit each visiting player one fan in addition to the two tickets assigned for each uniformed home player. In August Lewis and Clark County initially laid out a no-spectator policy in August.
Kickoff for Butte (0-1) and Glacier (1-0) is set for 7 p.m. The Bulldogs are coming off a 13-9 loss to Helena High in Week 1 while the Wolfpack reeled off 29 unanswered points to topple Helena Capital 43-20.
