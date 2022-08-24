BUTTE – The 2022 regular season opens up at Naranche Stadium on Thursday evening, as the Butte Bulldogs host the Billings Senior Broncs.
Last year’s installment of the Butte-Senior game was a contest that went down to the wire.
Following a 17-point Butte rally, Broncs kicker Maclain Burckley hit a 20-yard field goal with two seconds to play, which gave the Broncs an 18-17 over the Bulldogs at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium.
Casey Kautzman hit a 33-yard field goal to put the Bulldogs on the board to conclude the first half, 9-3.
Jace Stenson connected with Jonas Sherman on a four-yard pass to give Butte a 10-9 advantage. The Bulldogs extended the advantage to eight points when Stenson found Cameron Guernsey on an 11-yard connection early in the final stanza.
Jacob Miller’s six-yard run with under seven minutes to play, and Peyton Morton intercepted a batted pass to set up Burckley’s game-winning field goal.
The Broncs rushed for 313 yards on 47 carries, led by Jacob Miller’s 148-yard and two touchdown performance.
Stenson was 12-of-21 passing for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Gurnsey led the Bulldogs with 126 yards on nine receptions.
Butte had an opportunity to scrimmage before a large crowd at Naranche Stadium last Friday. Butte head coach Arie Grey, in a Wednesday phone interview, said the team learned a great deal from the scrimmage and is ready for Thursday evening.
“The biggest improvement from the first practice to the scrimmage was assignments,” Grey said. “The kids understand assignments and what is expected of them. We know we’ll have that big improvement from the scrimmage to week one. And, then, the big jump from week one to week two. The more live reps that you can get are critical. That goes for the young kids and the older ones. In their development, that’s where the kids learn the most. It’s more than just practice reps; it’s those flipping on the lights reps.”
Both teams look to get the season rolling in the right direction on Thursday night, with a big crowd expected at Naranche Stadium.
“Senior comes in, and they play physical football,” Grey said. “They are well-coached. It will allow us to see where we are in our development.”
Butte averages 221.2 yards passing, 137.4 yards rushing, and 358.6 total yards per game in 2021.
Stenson (140-of-240, 58.3%, 1,965 passing yards, 18 TDs, 6 INTs) gets the start at quarterback for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs start the 2022 campaign with a running back by committee system.
“Until that one guy jumps out, we will be rushing by committee,” Grey said.
In the larger scheme, it is best to have the depth at the position, especially in a next-man-up scenario.
“Ideally, we would like to be a team that runs by committee,” Grey said. “Giving one guy all the carries is a recipe for disaster sometimes. The more backs we can develop, the better our program is.”
Gurnsey (65-967, 6 receiving TDs) will be the feature receiver in Butte’s spread offense. Sherman (13-131, 3 TDs) and Rueso Battermann will also provide Stenson passing options.
“Cameron (Gurnsey) is a three-year starter, and with his knowledge, I have been impressed with what he has done,” Grey said. “He has been working well with the younger kids.”
Grey and his staff will cycle their offensive and defensive linemen to keep the players fresh throughout the night.
“We are going to rotate guys to keep them fresh,” Grey said. “We get the opportunity to find more depth. We stress to them that we look at this on film and stress to them that this is their opportunity to get on the field.”
The Bulldog defense will employ a 3-4 set, with a constant rotation.
Wiley Dallaserra (53 tackles, INT), Zach Tierney (44 tackles), and Kale McDonald (36 tackles, INT, fumble recovery) return to a defense that had 17 sacks and four interceptions.
“Defensively, the one thing we do is fly around,” Grey said. “We have to do that. We have to be physical against Billings Senior. Because they play a physical brand of football. The leadership of Ethan Cunningham and Isaac Kohler and what they have done in fall camp and offseason has been critical and huge.”
Senior averaged 204.2 rushing yards, 102.3 passing yards, and a total of 306.5 yards per game in 2021.
“Senior does a great job on offense, and one of the best in the state in what they do,” Grey said. “They do a phenomenal job of stretching the field, both vertically and horizontally. They do it in multiple ways. Whether it’s in the run game, misdirection, screens, or whatever it may be offensively, Senior does it in ways that causes confusion. This week, we have to be defensively sound in what we do. The guys have to communicate better than ever.”
Peyton Oakley (62-of-107, 473 passing yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs, 27-109 rushing yards) takes over for the graduated Christian Emineth at quarterback.
Senior looks to reload at running back, as Miller, Morton, and Emineth, the team’s top three rushers in 2021, have graduated.
Defensively, Senior has an excellent track record of holding opposing offenses in check.
“Historically, Billings Senior has been excellent defensively,” Grey said. “Broncs head coach (Chris) Murdock has done a great job getting their kids to fly around. They are a blue-collar, physical defense. They are going to get in your grill and play football. We are going to have to match their intensity and physicality.”
Special teams are developing well for the Bulldogs, as Grey continues to seek consistency from his special teams’ facets. It is also an area that Senior is exceptional in.
“It’s exciting. Billings Senior is solid in all three facets, with outstanding special teams,” Grey said. “They have an excellent kicker (MacLain Burckley) coming back. So, we’re excited because you can’t simulate special team reps in practice. You get a ton more special teams reps in a game that is quality. As they settle into the game, we’ll see how the special teams are.”
The focus on getting 1% better has been Butte’s mantra throughout the year. The expectation rings true on Friday night for Butte.
“You have to make sure that you are adjusting and doing the right things, week in and week out,” Grey said. “Same thing happens on game night. You have to keep growing. As long as we achieve that 1% better every day, that’s all we can ask of the team,” Grey said. “Thursday night is another example of where we can 1% better. I want them to have fun and honor the game as it was meant to be played. This is a fun group of kids that love being around one another. Of course, we’re going to make mistakes. But if we make mistakes, let’s make them at 100 miles per hour. Handle adversity one play at a time and have fun.”
