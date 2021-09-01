BUTTE — A last-second field goal by Billings Senior sent Butte home with a season-opening loss last week. But Bulldogs coach Arie Grey said he was proud of his team's performance as they shift their focus to Friday's matchup with Great Falls.
Great Falls will travel to face Butte (0-1) Friday night at 7 p.m. at Naranche Stadium. Great Falls (0-1) lost 22-0 to Helena last week.
Butte scored 17 unanswered points against Billings Senior to take a fourth quarter lead before the game-ending field goal. The fighting spirit Butte showed during its comeback effort was a bright spot to focus on this week, according to Grey.
"I'm so proud of how hard they battled, just how hard and physical they played," Grey said. "We knew going into the season that this is one of those groups where you love their effort. We just have to keep making strides in week two and every week after."
Grey said his defense appeared to be in mid-season shape against Billings Senior, where missed tackles were kept to a minimum. Offensively, his team was able to make significant plays on first down, which is integral to the fast-paced system in place.
While Grey acknowledged the positives, he also said consistent improvement is his team's goal. Special teams and the running game could be very important this week according to Grey.
"We want to continue to improve each week, even on the stuff I think we did well with last week," Grey said. "Against a good team like Great Falls it will be important to flip field position on special teams and we'll have to get better at running the ball."
Grey has continued to evaluate his team and said he is thankful for the non-conference schedule. He has used and will continue to use non-conference games to give several players field time, including two quarterbacks to determine who has the starting role once conference play begins.
Kenley Leary started at quarterback against Billings Senior and as planned, Jace Stenson will start against Great Falls on Friday. Jenson came off the bench and threw a touchdown last week against Billings Senior.
"All year long it's going to be the guys who produce and play with great effort, they're the ones who get the chance to play," Grey said. "We're still in evaluation, that's what's neat about the non-conference schedule. We evaluate after every game."
For Great Falls though, the quarterback position has been decided. Reed Harris, a dual-threat quarterback who already has offers from Idaho and Montana State, will start for Great Falls against Butte.
Grey praised the Great Falls program in general, but containing Harris was among the main challenges his team will face on Friday.
"They've got one of the top quarterbacks in the state in Reed Harris," Grey said. "What he brings to the table for Great Falls will be a great challenge on both sides of the ball. But we're excited for that challenge."
Butte Central to open season at Browning after cancellation
The Maroons canceled last Friday's season-opener against Polson two weeks ago after a group of student-athletes violated team and school policies. But now the Maroons are prepared to play Browning on the road this Friday at 7 p.m.
Details on what policies were violated were not disclosed by Butte Central, but coach Don Peoples stood by the decision and the school apologized to the Polson program in a press release.
"We're honest with our kids," Peoples said. "We followed our protocols and policies and did what we felt was right in the situation. These are hard things to deal with."
"Butte Central High School would like to extend its apologies to Polson High School for the cancellation and would like to emphasize the importance of following athletic department and school policies," the release read.
