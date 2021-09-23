BUTTE — After three straight wins, the Butte Bulldogs are on a hot streak that they will look to continue Friday night at 7 p.m. against Missoula Big Sky. According to Butte coach Arie Grey, the excitement can be felt in the Butte community.
"I know the people of Butte love football and when you win they get excited," Grey said. "We've had tremendous home crowds and we travel well. But we know our job to get better and we're very fortunate to have such a great fan base."
The Bulldogs have not lost since Aug. 26 when they fell to Billings Senior by one point, 18-17. They followed that loss with wins against Great Falls and Helena, both of which could have been considered upset victories.
Most recently, the Bulldogs (3-1) blew out Kalispell Flathead on the road last Friday 48-7. While complacency can become a problem after big wins, Grey said his team did a great job at remaining focused when they faced Kalispell.
"I thought they did a great job in preparation for playing Kalispell," Grey said. "The defense created short fields all night long, the special teams were huge and the offense was great. But we also saw some things we still have to clean up."
The Bulldogs scored on six of their first seven drives against Kalispell. Jace Stenson, who split time at quarterback with Kenley Leary until the Kalispell game, threw three touchdown passes and ran for another last Friday.
Yet Leary has remained a vital part of the team. He caught a touchdown pass last week and has continued to bring versatility to the Bulldogs' offense.
"I thought Kenley Leary continued to do special things with the ball in his hands," Grey said. "We're going to keep seeing how we can expand what he does for us."
Another weapon Missoula Big Sky will have to account for is Dylan Snyder. Against Flathead, Snyder caught two touchdown passes and returned a punt 88 yards for a touchdown.
The Bulldogs played well defensively last week too, but Grey said the defense is an area that needs improvement if the win streak is to continue.
"We have to get better at containing the quarterback, when we play a physical team like Big Sky we have to think about how we can do better," Grey said. "But we also have to get our running game going and going early. I'll say it each week, we have to win at the line of scrimmage to be successful."
"Big Sky has Lewis Sanders and he's a tremendous athlete," Grey continued. "But the thing with Big Sky is that they play physical, they're going to hit you. They play the game the way it's meant to be played, it will be a dog fight and we're excited for that challenge."
Missoula Big Sky has struggled this season with only one win on their record. They will face Butte after losing to Helena 49-0 last week. Missoula Big Sky has only scored more than seven points once this season in a 56-20 loss against Kalispell Glacier.
Despite the recent success, Grey said his team has not focused on anything but the game at hand. His goal with the team is to continue improving each week no matter how a given game goes.
"We're never really worried about where we've gotten so far or where we're going to be. We're worried about what we're doing in the moment," Grey said. "We've got a lot of season left and we have to continue to make strides. If we don't then it will get tough for us."
Butte Central to host Corvallis in homecoming game
The Butte Central Maroons have been in a much different spot than the Bulldogs, losing two of their last three games after their season-opener was cancelled due to players violating school protocols. They will look to end the losing streak when they host Corvallis Friday at 7 p.m..
Not only do the Maroons have an opportunity to turn the rough start around but they also will enjoy homecoming week, a special time for the school according to coach Don Peoples.
"Homecoming week is a great, school-wide celebration for the entire student body," Peoples said. "It starts with volleyball on Thursday then the football game on Friday. It's a lot of fun activities and a time to celebrate our school and our traditions."
The Maroons fell to Hamilton 49-14 last week where the Hamilton offense was difficult to stop. Both of the Maroons' touchdowns were scored in the fourth quarter by Jack Keeley, once on the ground and once through a pass to Kyle Holter.
Despite the loss, Peoples acknowledged his team's growth and what it did well last Friday. He said that his team's attitude and will to improve is there, they just have to clean up mistakes and play more cohesively.
"I thought we did a lot of good things last week at Hamilton we just have to limit our mistakes and follow assignments," Peoples said. "It was a learning experience for our guys, they're all extremely focused on getting much better."
The Maroons have been effective offensively, especially through the ground game, at certain points throughout the season. Keeley has appeared more comfortable at quarterback as well, but the Maroons have not been consistent at finishing drives with points, according to Peoples.
Peoples also said the defense has to make getting to the ball more of a focus on Friday. Corvallis (0-4) has struggled this season as well though, which could make a for a momentum-building victory for the Maroons. No matter the outcome though, Peoples said a home game will be comforting to the team as they have been on the road the past two weeks.
"Well so far we've lost to two top-five teams," Peoples said. "It'll just be good to play a home game again. It feels like we've been on the road for a long time and haven't been at home. It will be nice to be here for three out of the next four."
