With Butte averaging 47.5 points per contest, it’s understandable that the Bulldogs’ defense has gotten a bit less recognition ahead of the Bulldogs’ Class AA playoff semifinal against defending state champs Billings West.
A dynamic offense has been the Bulldogs weapon of choice during their undefeated season, but as with any successful team, the less-highlighted side of the ball has been just as important to Butte’s run.
Head coach Arie Grey agrees, saying that his defense has provided consistency and big plays in unison.
“You look all year long,” Grey said. “The defense has done a phenomenal job of getting off the field. What I’ve really been impressed with is that defensively we have done is that when we have a turnover on offense, the defense has done a great job of preventing the opposition from scoring. Turnover conversion is a big deal, and our defense has to go out and continuously make stops week-in, week-out.”
Butte has entered halftime this season with an average lead of 19.8, which means that the offense is getting off to a hot start. It also means that the Bulldogs’ defense is doing their job exceptionally well, and the numbers prove that.
Butte is only allowing 10.9 points per half, primarily inflated by the 29 points allowed in the barnburner against Missoula Sentinel.
To the defense’s credit, they followed up that first half performance by allowing the Spartans just seven points in the second half, and arguably making the biggest play of the game, with defensive back Ryan Neil picking off Sentinel quarterback Dayton Bay in their own red zone with just over five minutes to play.
Grey mentioned the importance of those kind of turnovers is imperative, and that doing so in the redzone is a sign of how strong his squad is.
“Getting key turnovers in key moments has been huge,” Grey said. “Being good in the redzone is something we talk about, too. If they get in the redzone, we want to hold them to a field goal or we want to win fourth down. Week after week, they’ve had those big stops.”
That huge turnover another interesting stat in the defensive department: Butte has only had one game where they didn’t force a turnover, the 56-38 win over Helena Capital. The Bulldogs are also plus-10 in turnover differential.
Butte will need to continue their positive turnover trend as they welcome West to Naranche Stadium.
The Golden Bears boast a distinguished defense themselves, as West has allowed a staggering 11.9 points per contest. They’ve also forced 14 turnovers in the process, just two short of the Bulldogs’ season total of 16.
West’s defense can likely relate to Butte’s in the way that the high-powered offenses led by Butte’s Tommy Mellott and the Golden Bears’ Josh Erbacher have taken a big portion of the spotlight. Like the Bulldogs, they have quietly played an impressive season from the defensive perspective.
However, when asked if Friday night’s clash will be a defensive affair, Grey commented that it was a bit more nuanced than labeling it a defensive or offensive battle, but highlighted the all-important need for turnovers.
“It’s two really good teams with their eyes on the prize,” Grey said. “Both defenses will play well, both offenses will play well. Really what it’s going to be is who can have the least amount of mistakes… We’ve got to create turnovers, and take care of the ball on offense. If we do those, we’re going to be alright.”
Two explosive offenses, two dominant defenses. The Mining City is in for a special one.
